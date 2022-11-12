Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
More wreaths needed for fallen veterans at Indiantown Gap Cemetery
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — For the last four years, every grave at Indiantown Gap Cemetery in Lebanon County has had a wreath placed on it for the holidays. It's all thanks to Wreaths Across America. “We need to thank them for their life, their service, their sacrifice," said Beth...
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
WGAL
Lebanon hosts homeless and hungry veteran campaign
In Lebanon County, Foreign Wars Post 23 hosted the 10th annual Homeless Veteran’s Awareness campaign this weekend. Participants — including veterans, family members, and friends — temporarily became homeless from yesterday morning until this afternoon. This was all to raise awareness and financial support for homeless veterans...
Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
WGAL
Local park gets a permanent memorial dedication
A park in Lancaster city was re-dedicated Saturday. For soldiers who served in World War One. Sixth Ward Park was established 95 years ago to honor them. Fourteen of those soldiers were memorialized on bronze plates attached to trees. Over the years, those plates have disappeared. Several neighbors near the...
10 military medals and ribbons returned to Camp Hill church to honor veteran
CAMP HILL, Pa. — State Treasurer Stacy Garrity returned 10 military medals and ribbons during a ceremony at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The medals belong to the late Timothy Marahoris, a veteran who served in the Korean War. After research by the treasury, they determined Marahoris had...
FOX43.com
Student-led coat drive warms thousands in York
A non-profit in York is giving the gift of warmth this winter. Volunteers collected and handed out hundreds of coats Saturday afternoon.
WGAL
Lancaster man started unique holiday tradition that helps community
WGAL is honoring this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their service to their community. A Lancaster man started a unique holiday tradition that helps several parts of the community, and even he is amazed at how big an event it's become. Pete Ruggieri loves Lancaster....
WGAL
Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
abc27.com
Franklin Township CERT team holds training event
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Township Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday. The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to...
visitlancastercity.com
A History of the 100 Block of North Queen Street
Ewell Plaza, which opened on September 30th, is a place for the community to get together and celebrate, learn and engage. Like most of Lancaster City, this plaza has a rich history. 1870-1890. For most of the late 1800’s, the 100 block of N Queen Street accommodated small businesses and...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Taste of Berks' offers food from local vendors
READING, Pa. - Restaurants across Berks County are coming to Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" will feature food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It's open to the public as well as members of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. The event...
More than 1,100 competitors turn out for 50th Harrisburg marathon: photos
Luke Termorshuizen, of Annapolis, Maryland, was the winner of Sunday’s 50th YMCA Harrisburg Marathon. Termorshuizen, 22, finished in a time of 2:34:25.59 on a partly sunny and windy mid-November morning. Jon French, 39, of Syracuse, New York, was second in 2:36:36.79. David Herr, 24, of Akron, Ohio; C Fred...
Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park
TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
Loose cow spotted in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a cow on the loose in York County. In a Facebook post on Nov. 13, York County Regional Police said a cow had recently been seen in East Manchester Township. Police mention sightings of the...
WGAL
Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
harrisburgmagazine.com
75 Years of Excellence Serving Our Veterans: Lebanon VA Medical Center
Story and Photos By Christina Heintzelman – cheintzelman@benchmarkmediallc.com. In memory of my father, Master Sgt Charles D. Boyer, Pearl Harbor Survivor stationed at Wheeler Field and a recipient of services through Lebanon VAMC. Our military men and women have risen above and beyond John F. Kennedy’s historic words, “Ask...
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at the Eisenhower Home
Tis the season! Eisenhower National Historic Site is happy to share that once again, we will deck the halls, throw some tinsel on the tree, and bring the Eisenhower home alive with the spirit of the Christmas season! From Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Saturday, December 31, Eisenhower home tours will resume for the holiday season.
Catholic Harvest Food Pantry prepares to feed 1,500 families ahead of Thanksgiving
YORK, Pa. — With Thanksgiving just a week away, Catholic Harvest Food Pantry (CHFP) is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families. The Labor Department released a report that showed a 12.4% rise in the cost of groceries in October. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of a whole turkey is up 23% from last year, and bone-in breast turkeys are up 33%.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0