WTRF
Weirton cutest Christmas pet photo contest winners announced
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest. The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army. The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:
WYTV.com
Strings duo helps students of color with music dreams
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — “Black Violin” is a classically-trained violinist and violist duo. The group is from Florida and will perform at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown later this week. Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus started the group 17 years ago after meeting in their...
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
WFMJ.com
Wahlburgers coming to Austintown
A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
WYTV.com
Santa Claus arrives at Eastwood Mall
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Eastwood Mall was decked out in Christmas Decor Saturday as it welcomed Santa Claus. Jack Frost and the Magical Snow Queen both performed some favorite holiday hits as Santa appeared through the North Pole entrance. Families can meet Santa and take pictures with him...
WYTV.com
Warren wood artist finishes guitar, ready for competition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week ahead for a local woodworking enthusiast. We told you about Eric Mangle’s story in March and showed you his first cuts for a guitar he was building to enter a major competition. He’s finished it! Today, we returned to his shop for an update.
weeklyvillager.com
Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest
VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
WFMJ.com
The Valley Holiday events list - for events and craft shows
Someone once said it's the most wonderful time of the year and it's probably because of the holiday-related events. Here is a list of things to see and do - all based around the holidays, from shopping events to local holiday shows. If you have an event you want to be added to the list, please email us at news@wfmj.com.
NBC4 Columbus
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
WYTV.com
WKBN reporter honored at Power to the People Awards
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An award ceremony was held for unsung heroes in the Warren community. The event was called “Power to the People” and was organized by Swag Sisters. Some people who received awards were from churches, education and our very own Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley.
WYTV.com
Youngstown native shares story, message about resiliency with new book
(WKBN) — A Youngstown native wants to help others by sharing her story of overcoming obstacles in a recently published book. Deanna Rossi, a Youngstown native, was on a plane when she suffered from an occipital stroke. At the time, she had no health problems and was only 43 years old.
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
WYTV.com
Youngstown business finds new location after Federal Plaza eviction
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News has been following the city of Youngstown’s eviction of businesses in 20 Federal Plaza after plans were announced to renovate the building. Since being evicted, Top Notch Meals has since found a new location on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH
Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
WYTV.com
Feral cat colony in Liberty sign of much larger issue
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A First News viewer’s discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem. Diane King is the chief humane officer with the Animal Welfare League. She said...
WYTV.com
Fire department to start accepting toy donations
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Glenmoor Volunteer Fire Department will start accepting toy donations this Thursday. Just go to their fire station on Annesley Road. The donations will be accepted each Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. If that time doesn’t work for you, you can schedule a...
cleveland19.com
Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County
HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
Youngstown chooses Christmas tree from local yard
Youngstown officials have chosen the city's Christmas tree from a yard in Austintown Township.
WFMJ.com
Community meeting set on proposed landfill in West Point area
A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
