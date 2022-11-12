Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan tiesAuthor Ed AndersonMichigan State
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Massachusetts woman murdered in 1974 identified through genetic genealogy
After nearly five decades, a murder victim in Massachusetts known as the "Lady of the Dunes" was identified by investigators using genetic genealogy.
Man wanted for questioning in murders of four men found dismembered in Oklahoma river is arrested in Florida
A person of interest in the killings of four men in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving a stolen car, the Okmulgee Police Department said in a statement. Mr Kennedy was named a person of interest in the killings of four friends who were found dismembered in a river over the weekend, a week after they went missing. The victims have been identified as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. They were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home...
Ars Technica
After nearly 50 years, FBI identifies “Lady of the Dunes” murder victim
A 12-year-old chasing after her barking dog discovered the mutilated body of a woman in the Race Point Dunes of Provincetown, Massachusetts, on July 26, 1974. Law enforcement was unable to identify the victim, who became known as the "Lady of the Dunes." Nearly 50 years later, on October 31, the FBI announced it finally identified the woman as Ruth Marie Terry, a native of Tennessee who was 37 at the time of her death.
Missouri Woman, 22, Indicted for Murder of Man Who ‘Was Music’ and Had a ‘Heart of Gold’
A Missouri woman was recently indicted for the murder of man who was killed in early summer of this year. A man was also indicted for relatively minor crimes in connection with the slaying. McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, stands accused of one count each of murder in the second degree,...
Click10.com
Woman seen in video of customer attacking store clerk claims there is more to the story
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Video shows an angry customer putting a cashier in a headlock in a convenience store attack caught on camera. Thousands of dollars were also allegedly stolen in the incident, but one of the people seen in the video is speaking to Local 10 News about what happened, saying there is more to the story.
Delivery driver convicted of murder after DNA found in fingernails of Google employee killed on morning jog
A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to killing a Google employee six years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who worked as a delivery worker, killed Vanessa Marcotte, 27, while she was on a morning jog on 7 August 2016. Marcotte’s body was found partially clothed in a wooded area just half a mile from her mother’s house in Princeton, where she had been visiting from New York. Under the plea agreement with the prosecution, Colon-Ortiz accepted charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole in 45 years, the...
Delivery driver charged with killing woman pleads guilty
A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz...
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect
Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Malnourished Twins Seen in Doorbell Video Pleading for Help After Fleeing Abusive Home
A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell video...
iheart.com
WATCH: Florida Cops Arrest Blind Man Over His Walking Cane
A viral video caught two Florida deputies arresting a legally-blind man for seemingly nothing, sparking an investigation and leaving even the sheriff "troubled," according to The Daily Beast. Body camera footage posted to YouTube shows 61-year-old James "Jim" Hodges getting handcuffed by Columbia County sheriff's deputies Halloween morning (October 31)....
Washington Examiner
'I heard the kid screaming': Man rescues child from kidnapper
A Georgia man who stopped for a routine oil change at Walmart wound up becoming a hero when he saved a child who was being attacked by a man. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don't beat me!’ So that’s when my instinct kicked in,” Kelcey Willis told WGXA.
Mystery as human remains found by horrified construction worker who unearthed ‘body parts’ while digging
MYSTERY surrounds human remains that were unearthed by a construction crew while working at a site with a disturbing history. Officials are investigating the body parts that were discovered by horrified worker Carlos Silva in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Monday morning. Silva was operating a machine to excavate the...
Car found buried in California backyard was part of insurance fraud scheme, investigators say
A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said.
Murder, thieves, and a $15m mansion: California police dug up a buried car and found themselves in a mystery
It wouldn’t be shocking to see a Mercedes Benz convertible parked in the driveway of an Atherton, California, home. A short drive to Palo Alto and San Francisco, where some of the most profitable tech companies on the planet reside, Atherton houses tech moguls who have an average household income that the US Census Bureau estimates to be more than $450,000. Surely these high-paid residents would want a car that would allow them to enjoy that California sunshine that they pay so much to enjoy.But the Mercedes Benz convertible in this story was not found in a driveway or cruising...
For weeks, Kansas City police denied rumors of a serial killer targeting Black women. But after one kidnapped woman reappeared, the story became complicated.
Activists say this case shines a light on a nationwide issue of police not taking reports of missing Black women seriously.
NECN
Court Documents Offer New Details on Murder Case Against Harmony Montgomery's Father
This week, the father of Harmony Montgomery was charged with murder in the presumed death of his daughter. Now, we have new clues about what may have led prosecutors to charge him with the crime in the high-profile case. New Hampshire officials announced Monday that Adam Montgomery was arrested on...
Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say
A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
Mystery emerges as two-year-old Nadia Lee goes missing and cops believe ‘murder suspect may be involved’
POLICE are urgently searching for the two-year-old daughter of a murder suspect after she vanished almost a week ago. Little Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who was charged with the murder of his 22-year-old common-law wife on Tuesday. She was last seen at Lee's apartment...
Comments / 0