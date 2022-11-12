BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure with the Bears on a six-game losing streak. The Bears are 3-7 and rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense, rushing and scoring at 23 points per game. Cal has two games left, both at home. The Bears face rival Stanford on Saturday and finish the season against No. 16 UCLA on Thanksgiving weekend. Musgrave and McClure were both in their third seasons with Cal.

