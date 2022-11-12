Read full article on original website
WBOC
American Legion Awarded in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The American Legion Auxiliary Juniors Program in Ocean City was honored today with the AL Auxiliary National Award. American Legion Unit 166 is being recognized as the best all around junior unit in the country. Ocean City's Mayor, Senator Carozza, MD National Guard Brigadier General Janine Brickhead, and many others were here to honor the junior program for their achievement.
WMDT.com
Kindness Palooza festival promotes all-things ‘kind’, donations collected for those in need
SALISBURY, Md.- It’s World Kindness Day!. Salisbury celebrated Sunday afternoon with its Kindness Palooza Festival at the Riverwalk Amphitheater. The festival included live music, food, lots of dancing, and a kindness activity at every table. Local businesses and non-profits also provided information to attendees on services they offer. The...
WBOC
Salisbury Christmas Parade-Sunday Dec. 4
SALISBURY, Md-The 76th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, will be on Sunday, December 4. Rain date is Sunday, December 11. The Salisbury Jaycees have partnered with the City of Salisbury again this year to hold the parade in Downtown Salisbury. The grand marshal is Grace Foxwell Murdock. Grace is the founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, Kindness Commission leader and Secretary of Kindness for Salisbury.
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
WBOC
Habitat for Humanity Choptank Dedicates 100th House
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday. For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties. The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind. Saturday's home dedicated...
WMDT.com
Warriorfest in Salisbury raises money for area veterans
SALISBURY, Md- Music, patriotism, and good times were all part of Warriorfest at the Elks Lodge in Salisbury, looking to raise upwards of 20,000 dollars for local area veterans. The event featured a bake sale, beer tickets, a silent auction, blackjack, and more, all aimed at making donating to the...
WBOC
Wicomico County Public Library Hopes to Relocate Pittsville Branch
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Wicomico County Public Library is looking to relocate it's Pittsville branch. Executive Director Seth Hershberger says the space is too small for the community. "We've been in the trailer there since 1999 double wide trailer it's just over 1000 square feet. And for anyone from Pittsville or the...
Veterans Day: Tuskegee Airman last known Delaware native to serve in esteemed group
The last living Delaware native to serve as a Tuskegee Airman has quite a story to tell.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
WBOC
The 51st Waterfowl Festival Is In Easton This Weekend
EASTON, Md. - This weekend, the 51st annual Waterfowl Festival is in Easton. If you're on the mid-shore this weekend, and you hear a bunch of ducks quacking, it's a safe bet those calls are coming from the popular Waterfowl Festival. The three-day show celebrates the outdoor culture of Maryland's Eastern Shore.
Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
Ocean City Today
Princess Royale to present first Royale Festival of Lights
(Nov. 11, 2022) The Princess Royale atrium will be turned into a festive, winter wonderland this holiday season for its inaugural Royale Festival of Lights. “Our atrium area has so much potential, and is being utilized by most of our guests in so many different ways, from holiday parties to awards ceremonies, but this holiday season we wanted to give back to the local community and offer children and their families a winter wonderland,” said Princess Royale’s Director of Sales Alexandra Marginean. “It’s something unique, but we are hopeful its vibrancy and brightness will offer Ocean City locals and visitors a jolly experience.”
dsp.delaware.gov
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
WBOC
101-Year-Old Veteran Who Served in WWII Shares His Story
Alfred Layton of Seaford served four years in World War II. He talks about his tour in Italy.
WBOC
Delaware Democrats Follow Through with Flag Protest During Return Day Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The historic Return Day celebration and parade returned to Sussex County on Thursday, but not everyone was willing to take part in all of the event's traditions. Delaware Democrats followed through with their decision to not ride alongside their Republican counterparts in carriages during the parade. Their...
WBOC
Betty June Merritt
Betty June Merritt also known by Betty “Boop” to many, was born June the 7th 1944 in Crisfield, MD to the late Edward Gorman “Blondy”Moore and Emily Riggin Moore. To read full obituary, click Here.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen Club has concerns with proposed 2023 changes to the Delaware Surf Fishing Permit Program
Earlier this month, Delaware’s Surf Fishing Program removed the cap on permit purchases and moved to a reservation system starting next year. Now, there's reaction to the change. The Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen Club has mixed feelings about the new system. The club’s president Clark Evans says removing the cap...
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line
First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
wdiy.org
What Does Sustainable Aquaculture Look Like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?
Researchers at Delaware State University are partnering with oyster farmers to measure water quality in Rehoboth Bay. WHYY’s Zoe Read took a boat ride with researchers from the HBCU, and oyster farmer Mark Casey. (Original air-date: 11/9/22)
