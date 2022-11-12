ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne, MD

WBOC

American Legion Awarded in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The American Legion Auxiliary Juniors Program in Ocean City was honored today with the AL Auxiliary National Award. American Legion Unit 166 is being recognized as the best all around junior unit in the country. Ocean City's Mayor, Senator Carozza, MD National Guard Brigadier General Janine Brickhead, and many others were here to honor the junior program for their achievement.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Christmas Parade-Sunday Dec. 4

SALISBURY, Md-The 76th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, will be on Sunday, December 4. Rain date is Sunday, December 11. The Salisbury Jaycees have partnered with the City of Salisbury again this year to hold the parade in Downtown Salisbury. The grand marshal is Grace Foxwell Murdock. Grace is the founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, Kindness Commission leader and Secretary of Kindness for Salisbury.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Habitat for Humanity Choptank Dedicates 100th House

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday. For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties. The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind. Saturday's home dedicated...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Warriorfest in Salisbury raises money for area veterans

SALISBURY, Md- Music, patriotism, and good times were all part of Warriorfest at the Elks Lodge in Salisbury, looking to raise upwards of 20,000 dollars for local area veterans. The event featured a bake sale, beer tickets, a silent auction, blackjack, and more, all aimed at making donating to the...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Public Library Hopes to Relocate Pittsville Branch

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Wicomico County Public Library is looking to relocate it's Pittsville branch. Executive Director Seth Hershberger says the space is too small for the community. "We've been in the trailer there since 1999 double wide trailer it's just over 1000 square feet. And for anyone from Pittsville or the...
PITTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

The 51st Waterfowl Festival Is In Easton This Weekend

EASTON, Md. - This weekend, the 51st annual Waterfowl Festival is in Easton. If you're on the mid-shore this weekend, and you hear a bunch of ducks quacking, it's a safe bet those calls are coming from the popular Waterfowl Festival. The three-day show celebrates the outdoor culture of Maryland's Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
Ocean City Today

Princess Royale to present first Royale Festival of Lights

(Nov. 11, 2022) The Princess Royale atrium will be turned into a festive, winter wonderland this holiday season for its inaugural Royale Festival of Lights. “Our atrium area has so much potential, and is being utilized by most of our guests in so many different ways, from holiday parties to awards ceremonies, but this holiday season we wanted to give back to the local community and offer children and their families a winter wonderland,” said Princess Royale’s Director of Sales Alexandra Marginean. “It’s something unique, but we are hopeful its vibrancy and brightness will offer Ocean City locals and visitors a jolly experience.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Betty June Merritt

Betty June Merritt also known by Betty “Boop” to many, was born June the 7th 1944 in Crisfield, MD to the late Edward Gorman “Blondy”Moore and Emily Riggin Moore. To read full obituary, click Here.
CRISFIELD, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line

First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population

Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

