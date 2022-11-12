(Nov. 11, 2022) The Princess Royale atrium will be turned into a festive, winter wonderland this holiday season for its inaugural Royale Festival of Lights. “Our atrium area has so much potential, and is being utilized by most of our guests in so many different ways, from holiday parties to awards ceremonies, but this holiday season we wanted to give back to the local community and offer children and their families a winter wonderland,” said Princess Royale’s Director of Sales Alexandra Marginean. “It’s something unique, but we are hopeful its vibrancy and brightness will offer Ocean City locals and visitors a jolly experience.”

