BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class
PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
uvureview.com
Wolverines suffer worst loss in program history after losing 97-27 to the Utes
Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball team (1-1) was dominated 97-27 by the University of Utah Utes on Friday afternoon at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The loss comes as the Wolverines gave up 23 points or more in each quarter and failed to...
One added bonus for Big 12-bound BYU? No more silent Saturdays in November
When BYU football parts ways with independence in 2023 and heads to the Big 12 Conference, it will also say goodbye to late-season byes
Utah is back in the Top 10. Are the Utes ranked ahead of Oregon?
The Pac-12 rankings were shaken up after a wild weekend for the conference.
247Sports
Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in post-game presser
Utah was able to take care of business on Saturday night to not only beat Stanford but to finish the home season 6-0 after taking down the Cardinal 42-7. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say after the game. Opening Statement…. This was a great effort by...
kslsports.com
Thomas Yassmin Reaches For Pylon, Scores TD Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin extended the Utes’ lead by reaching for the pylon and scoring a touchdown against Stanford on Saturday. Cam Rising threw the ball to the flat on the right side to Thomas Yassmin who had to shed a tackle while reaching for the pylon and scoring the touchdown. That gave the Utes a 21-7 lead with 8:49 remaining in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Missed Opportunity At San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – Expectations were low for BYU basketball heading into a road game against No. 19 San Diego State. But after having a 10-point in the second half, Friday night’s game at Viejas Arena is a missed Quad One win opportunity. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s...
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi On Keeping Utah Football’s Family Attitude Alive In November
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is still winning despite the many injuries on the team. The Utes are in a similar position to last year, attempting to stay in the running for a conference title, but this year they actually have one fewer loss than last year. The...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Snuffs Out Utah Valley University, 97-27
SALT LAKE CITY- Monday’s contest against Idaho may have left a lot to be desired for Utah women’s basketball, but Friday’s contest against UVU did not. Head coach Lynne Roberts said as much in her post-game thoughts with the Utes posting a dominating performance over the Wolverines, 97-27.
kslsports.com
Gabe Madsen, Utah Basketball Post Big Night Against CSU Bakersfield
SALT LAKE CITY- Guard Gabe Madsen was on fire Friday night for the Runnin’ Utes as they hosted CSU Bakersfield at the Huntsman Center. Utah basketball cruised past the Roadrunners 72-44, while Madsen led the way scoring with a career high 25 points. “I thought we did some really,...
Utah football: 3 reasons Utes will win Pac-12 over USC, UCLA, Oregon
The race for the Pac-12 title is the tightest in any Power Five conference this season. With just three games left in the regular season, four teams still have a strong chance to take the title. Those teams are Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Utah football, all of which have one or zero losses in conference play.
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: How to watch, listen to and stream the game
Everything you need to know about Utes-Cardinal game Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
kslsports.com
Lehi Advances To 5A Title Game With Shutout Win Over Stansbury
SALT LAKE CITY – The top-ranked Lehi Pioneers are going back to the 5A state championship game after a 42-0 win over Stansbury at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jackson Brousseau completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 225 yards and four touchdowns for Lehi. Carson Gonzalez ran the ball 13 times for 100 yards and one touchdown.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions advises applicants to present themselves ‘in the most positive light possible’
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions Anthony Grover advised pre-law students to present themselves well on their law school applications. According to the Law School Admission Council, students who wish to be considered for admission must prepare applications, take the LSAT, submit letters of recommendation and more. “I wish that...
cohaitungchi.com
10+ of the Best Hikes Near Salt Lake City: Waterfalls, Alpine Lakes and Peaks
Are you searching for one of the best mountaineering trails close to Salt Lake Metropolis? Salt Lake Metropolis has an enormous number of mountaineering trails inside an hour's drive. In solely minutes, you possibly can attain trails that can lead you to waterfalls, alpine lakes, mountain peaks and extra. Discover...
KSLTV
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying
OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
