Provo, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class

PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Thomas Yassmin Reaches For Pylon, Scores TD Against Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin extended the Utes’ lead by reaching for the pylon and scoring a touchdown against Stanford on Saturday. Cam Rising threw the ball to the flat on the right side to Thomas Yassmin who had to shed a tackle while reaching for the pylon and scoring the touchdown. That gave the Utes a 21-7 lead with 8:49 remaining in the third quarter.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Takeaways From BYU’s Missed Opportunity At San Diego State

PROVO, Utah – Expectations were low for BYU basketball heading into a road game against No. 19 San Diego State. But after having a 10-point in the second half, Friday night’s game at Viejas Arena is a missed Quad One win opportunity. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Lehi Advances To 5A Title Game With Shutout Win Over Stansbury

SALT LAKE CITY – The top-ranked Lehi Pioneers are going back to the 5A state championship game after a 42-0 win over Stansbury at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jackson Brousseau completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 225 yards and four touchdowns for Lehi. Carson Gonzalez ran the ball 13 times for 100 yards and one touchdown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying

OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
UTAH STATE

