Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wbaltv.com
Service dog from America's VetDogs has changed Centreville Marine veteran's life
CENTREVILLE, Md. — A Marine veteran on Maryland's Eastern Shore said his life has been forever changed thanks to his Puppy with a Purpose fromAmerica's VetDogs. Paul Sullivan has a message for anyone who might be on the fence about getting a service dog, saying having the right dog can do so much to help.
WBOC
American Legion Awarded in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The American Legion Auxiliary Juniors Program in Ocean City was honored today with the AL Auxiliary National Award. American Legion Unit 166 is being recognized as the best all around junior unit in the country. Ocean City's Mayor, Senator Carozza, MD National Guard Brigadier General Janine Brickhead, and many others were here to honor the junior program for their achievement.
dsp.delaware.gov
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
WMDT.com
Seaford Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen not seen since Saturday. Police say 17-year-old Nalisia Pumphrey was last seen on November 12th, around 2 p.m. in the Seaford area. It is unknown what kind of clothing she was wearing at the time. However, Pumphrey is described as a Black female, with brown eyes and brown hair.
WBOC
10-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Frankford Shooting
FRANKFORD, Del.- A child was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Frankford Sunday night. Delaware State Police say a 10-year-old was shot in the upper torso around 10 p.m. at a home on the 30000 block of Gum Road. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where...
WBOC
Plenty of Support and Love Across Delmarva on Veterans Day
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Several ceremonies were held across the peninsula honoring those who are serving or have served in the military. Two of those ceremonies were at Salisbury University and The American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne. Both started off with the National Anthem. At SU, the University...
Cape Gazette
Florida couple shares unforgettable anniversary at Haunted Mansion
Jim and Robyn Hartnett of Nokomis, Fla. celebrated their anniversary in Rehoboth Beach over Sea Witch weekend. While growing up in Newark, Jim visited Rehoboth Beach and Funland every summer. “I always loved Funland, especially the Haunted Mansion,” he said. Robyn, who had never been to Rehoboth Beach,...
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for 36-year-old man
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 36-year-old Dover man. Christopher Madura of Dover suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored or treated, according to police. Madura is described as a white male, 6’2″ tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
WMDT.com
Dover man wanted after brandishing gun, threatening to kill repossession agent
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say threatened someone with a handgun. On November 11th, around 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover for an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted a 20-year-old male victim at the Wawa.
Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover
DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot Millsboro, police investigating
MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. “Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation,” the Delaware State Police said today. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.” There were no other injuries reported in this shooting. Detectives The post Man shot Millsboro, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Easton man arrested on assault, malicious destruction of property charges
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man is facing serious charges after police say he assaulted a woman and destroyed her property. On November 11th, 36-year-old David Draper, Jr. was arrested and charged with second degree and malicious destruction of property. Easton Police say the charges stem from an assault at the Armored Storage on Centreville Road.
WBOC
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
Neighbors help 102-year-old out of burning home in Wicomico County
A structure fire in Wicomico County had an 102-year-old struggling to get out, until his neighbors intervened.
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Millsboro Shooting That Left One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Thursday afternoon that left one man injured. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound. No one else was harmed in this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
WBOC
102-Year-Old Man Burned in Pittsville House Fire
PITTSVILLE, Md.- A man was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Pittsville Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal says a neighbor discovered the fire on the front porch around 10:30 a.m. at a one story, wood frame home at 35080 Old Ocean City Road. William Sadberry,...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed While Fleeing From Police
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 11, 2022, in the Frankford area as Phillip Bratton, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit...
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
WBOC
Police Pursuit Turns Into Deadly Crash in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del. - One man is dead after a high speed chase led to a deadly crash. Delaware State Police say a trooper observed a car driving recklessly on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. According to state police, the trooper attempted a traffic stop when the car drove through someone's front yard, pulled a U-turn, and sped away on Vine Creek Road.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth mobile home fire under investigation
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A mobile home in the Rehoboth Beach area was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. We’re told crews responded to the Love Creek Park community at around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. No...
Comments / 1