SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising flushed out of the pocket and made a nice throw to Devaughn Vele in the corner of the end zone against Stanford. Utah needed to convert on fourth down twice in order to get the touchdown from Rising to Vele. It’s the first touchdown of the game for the Utes. Rising threw his 17th TD of the season and Vele caught his fifth score of the year.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO