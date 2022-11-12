ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class

PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah QB Rising Connects With Vele For 2Q Touchdown Against Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising flushed out of the pocket and made a nice throw to Devaughn Vele in the corner of the end zone against Stanford. Utah needed to convert on fourth down twice in order to get the touchdown from Rising to Vele. It’s the first touchdown of the game for the Utes. Rising threw his 17th TD of the season and Vele caught his fifth score of the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Thomas Yassmin Reaches For Pylon, Scores TD Against Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin extended the Utes’ lead by reaching for the pylon and scoring a touchdown against Stanford on Saturday. Cam Rising threw the ball to the flat on the right side to Thomas Yassmin who had to shed a tackle while reaching for the pylon and scoring the touchdown. That gave the Utes a 21-7 lead with 8:49 remaining in the third quarter.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Takes Down Cal State Northridge For First Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team captured its first victory of the 2022-23 season by beating the Cal State Northridge Matadors. The Trailblazers hosted the Matadors at Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah at Saturday, November 12. Utah Tech defeated Cal State, 69-63. During...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslsports.com

Takeaways From BYU’s Missed Opportunity At San Diego State

PROVO, Utah – Expectations were low for BYU basketball heading into a road game against No. 19 San Diego State. But after having a 10-point in the second half, Friday night’s game at Viejas Arena is a missed Quad One win opportunity. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Soccer Advances To Second Round Of Women’s NCAA Tournament

PROVO, Utah – BYU soccer is moving on in the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament. The Cougars got some revenge against Utah Valley by taking down the Wolverines 3-0. In front of a crowd of 3,839 fans at BYU’s historic South Field, BYU pulled away in the second half from the rival Wolverines.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Lehi Advances To 5A Title Game With Shutout Win Over Stansbury

SALT LAKE CITY – The top-ranked Lehi Pioneers are going back to the 5A state championship game after a 42-0 win over Stansbury at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jackson Brousseau completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 225 yards and four touchdowns for Lehi. Carson Gonzalez ran the ball 13 times for 100 yards and one touchdown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident

MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
MOAB, UT

