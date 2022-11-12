Read full article on original website
Utah is back in the Top 10. Are the Utes ranked ahead of Oregon?
The Pac-12 rankings were shaken up after a wild weekend for the conference.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class
PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
kslsports.com
Utah QB Rising Connects With Vele For 2Q Touchdown Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising flushed out of the pocket and made a nice throw to Devaughn Vele in the corner of the end zone against Stanford. Utah needed to convert on fourth down twice in order to get the touchdown from Rising to Vele. It’s the first touchdown of the game for the Utes. Rising threw his 17th TD of the season and Vele caught his fifth score of the year.
kslsports.com
Thomas Yassmin Reaches For Pylon, Scores TD Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin extended the Utes’ lead by reaching for the pylon and scoring a touchdown against Stanford on Saturday. Cam Rising threw the ball to the flat on the right side to Thomas Yassmin who had to shed a tackle while reaching for the pylon and scoring the touchdown. That gave the Utes a 21-7 lead with 8:49 remaining in the third quarter.
Utah football: 3 reasons Utes will win Pac-12 over USC, UCLA, Oregon
The race for the Pac-12 title is the tightest in any Power Five conference this season. With just three games left in the regular season, four teams still have a strong chance to take the title. Those teams are Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Utah football, all of which have one or zero losses in conference play.
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: How to watch, listen to and stream the game
Everything you need to know about Utes-Cardinal game Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Takes Down Cal State Northridge For First Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team captured its first victory of the 2022-23 season by beating the Cal State Northridge Matadors. The Trailblazers hosted the Matadors at Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah at Saturday, November 12. Utah Tech defeated Cal State, 69-63. During...
kslsports.com
Gabe Madsen, Utah Basketball Post Big Night Against CSU Bakersfield
SALT LAKE CITY- Guard Gabe Madsen was on fire Friday night for the Runnin’ Utes as they hosted CSU Bakersfield at the Huntsman Center. Utah basketball cruised past the Roadrunners 72-44, while Madsen led the way scoring with a career high 25 points. “I thought we did some really,...
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi On Keeping Utah Football’s Family Attitude Alive In November
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is still winning despite the many injuries on the team. The Utes are in a similar position to last year, attempting to stay in the running for a conference title, but this year they actually have one fewer loss than last year. The...
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Missed Opportunity At San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – Expectations were low for BYU basketball heading into a road game against No. 19 San Diego State. But after having a 10-point in the second half, Friday night’s game at Viejas Arena is a missed Quad One win opportunity. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s...
kslsports.com
BYU Soccer Advances To Second Round Of Women’s NCAA Tournament
PROVO, Utah – BYU soccer is moving on in the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament. The Cougars got some revenge against Utah Valley by taking down the Wolverines 3-0. In front of a crowd of 3,839 fans at BYU’s historic South Field, BYU pulled away in the second half from the rival Wolverines.
kslsports.com
Lehi Advances To 5A Title Game With Shutout Win Over Stansbury
SALT LAKE CITY – The top-ranked Lehi Pioneers are going back to the 5A state championship game after a 42-0 win over Stansbury at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jackson Brousseau completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 225 yards and four touchdowns for Lehi. Carson Gonzalez ran the ball 13 times for 100 yards and one touchdown.
Two freshman lawmakers discuss joining the Utah Senate
When the state legislature convenes for its general session next year, there will be some new lawmakers in the mix.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
The IUP Panel on the midterm election results
Former House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Salt Lake City councilman Charlie Luke provide analysis on the big storylines as part of this week's Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
