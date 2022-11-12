Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
wsmiradio.com
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
KMOV
Maryland Heights Police Department warns of scam targeting their Facebook followers
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Maryland Heights Police Department is warning its Facebook followers of an online scam. Monday morning, the department posted that a scam has surfaced that is targeting their followers. The scammers are encouraging people to purchase clothing items with the police department’s logo. The department said they are not selling clothing items.
wlds.com
Carlinville Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of Toddler
A Carlinville woman has pleaded not guilty to the death of a toddler. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville entered a plea of not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the life of a child in Macoupin County Court yesterday. Bottoms was arrested for causing the death of...
wgel.com
Tuesday Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests
A vehicle pursuit Tuesday night, that begun in Greenville, ended in the county with two persons arrested. Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL an officer attempted to make a vehicle stop about 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and continued out of town,...
advantagenews.com
55 years for convicted murderer
A convicted killer may be 90 years old by the time he is released from prison, following sentencing in a Madison County courtroom on Wednesday. 35-year-old Mantia Johnson Jr of Granite City has been sentenced to 55 years in prison following a guilty conviction in August in the killing of Ahmaad Nunley and wounding of Shamyia Seay in 2021.
KMOV
Horseshoer’s truck and tools stolen
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Festus police are investigating the recent theft of a pickup truck that shut down a local horseshoer’s business. Ray Oliver is a farrier, someone who specializes in the care of the hooves of horses. But he can’t work after thieves stole his work truck and all his tools.
KOMU
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
Man sentenced to decades in prison for 2021 murder of in Granite City man
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A 35-year-old Metro East man will spend more than 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in 2021. Mantia Johnson Jr. was found guilty in August of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder...
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this week following his August conviction on […]
FOX2now.com
13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus
The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
foxillinois.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
wlds.com
Sheriff: No Protocols Broken After Inmate Attempts Suicide at Greene Co. Jail
Greene County authorities say that no policies or state standards were broken after an inmate at the Greene County Jail attempted suicide last Thursday. Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen reports that on Thursday, November 3rd at approximately 3:10PM a Greene County Jail corrections officer made contact with a 60-year old inmate being held at the jail to offer him and other prisoners the opportunity to go to the fenced in yard area for outdoor time at the jail in Carrollton.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
1 arrested after deadly Webster Groves stabbing Wednesday
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — One person was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing in Webster Groves Wednesday evening. Just past 7:30 p.m., officers found the victim stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue near Bell Avenue. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where they later died.
KMOV
After Maserati crash, local family has waited five years for justice
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local family says they’re no closer to justice nearly five years after Daniel Domian was hit and killed on Gravois in St. Louis. The driver, accused of speeding in a Maserati, has been charged, but the case still hasn’t gone to trial. Domian...
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
KMOV
1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Comments / 0