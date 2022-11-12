Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
City of Savannah holding budget workshop to review spending
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday Savannah city leaders will meet to discuss the spending priorities for Savannah as we head into the new year. This is a lot of money we are talking about, $493 million in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023. They have $95 million planned for...
wtoc.com
City of Pooler Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of pooler kicked off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting. The annual Christmas tree lighting is a tradition that Pooler has not been able to have since 2019, but that all changed tonight with the lighting of this tree. The pandemic had...
wtoc.com
Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you, or someone you know is about to add a new member to the family, you have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders to help with birthing and early childcare needs. The Savannah Birth and Baby Expo is coming up Saturday. The chairman of...
wtoc.com
The Veterans Council of Chatham County Armistice Day celebration held Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Veterans Day weekend comes to an end the Veterans Council of Chatham County held their annual Armistice Day celebration at the World War one monument in Daffin Park Sunday. More than one hundred names are written on the monument representing Chatham County soldiers who died...
wtoc.com
Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
Bulloch County Annual Night Out brings fun and awareness
Saturday, November 12th, 2022, marked the annual Bulloch County Annual Night Out Against Crime. The festival held at Fair Road Park was filled with free food, games, and more. Many organizations and small businesses participated in the event, including Safe Haven, Wavee Shavee, GBI, the Statesboro Police, Offtrack EnterTRAINment, and The Defending Force.
wtoc.com
Joseph Tribble Park closing Monday for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, a park on the south side of Savannah will close down for some massive repairs. Joseph Tribble Park will be closed as crews start the project, to essentially build back and refill the manmade lake in the middle of the park that right now is completely overgrown.
wtoc.com
Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
Savannah State University honors Distinguished Alumni at annual Founders’ Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) recently celebrated its 132nd Founders’ Day honoring two esteemed alumni with prestigious awards: The Richard R. Wright Award of Excellence and The Cyrus G. Wiley Distinguished Alumni Award. The Richard R. Wright award was presented to alumna Tatia Adams Fox, Class of 2003, and named for the […]
wtoc.com
Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
wtoc.com
Veterans Day program returns to Bulloch Co. middle school
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day program at William James Middle School marked the return of something these students had never been a part of here. Students gathered for not only the first Veterans Day program since the pandemic, but the first school assembly in just as long. Veterans like Jerry Glisson were glad to see the tradition return.
WJCL
Hilton Head lights up the night at lantern festival
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hundreds gathered on the beaches of Hilton Head Island for a sight like no other—the annual lantern fest. “We're getting ready to have the most magical night on Hilton Head Island. We have visitors who plan their annual vacations for it,” said Natalie Harvey, director of cultural affairs for the town of Hilton Head.
wtoc.com
Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources joins landfill search for missing 20-month-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search for Quinton Simon. The department, along with the FBI, GBI, and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, are moving into their fourth week searching a Chatham County landfill for Simon’s remains.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 5 – Nov 13, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. 168 CHINESE KITCHEN. 456 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-4828. Permit Type: Food Service.
wtoc.com
Safe Shelter hoping to raise $200,000 for domestic violence survivors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An event to raise money for a group aiming to help domestic violence survivors. Safe Shelter held its annual gala this evening. It’s an event that raises money for the group which is Savannah’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence. Saturday’s program featured...
robertsnapspot.com
Moss on Brick, the Golden Hour
Celebrating “WalkingSquares” challenge. On good thing about the time change that comes with Daylight Savings moving the clock back is earlier evening walks. I have always enjoyed photography during the “Golden Hour“. That rare fleeting moment when day turns to dusk. Sunlight escapes our today with a hopeful promise to rise in the morning.
WSAV-TV
Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe
The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider)
WSAV-TV
Senior drill instructor charged in connection to 2021 death of Marine recruit
A senior drill instructor at Parris Island is facing a series of charges, including negligent homicide connected to the death of a Marine recruit at the base last year. Senior drill instructor charged in connection to …. A senior drill instructor at Parris Island is facing a series of charges,...
WJCL
Major Jobs Announcement: Ammunition company hiring 600 new positions in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Bryan County. On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary -- ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision Inc. -- will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility.
Marketplace on 67 closing its doors after 24 years
The Marketplace on 67, with its familiar red facade, is a landmark along Highway 67 as you’re heading to Savannah near I-16. This is the Marketplace’s 24th year in business, but owner Kim Adams has announced that she will retire at the end of this year and close the store. The building and property has been sold.
