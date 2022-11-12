ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

wtoc.com

City of Savannah holding budget workshop to review spending

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday Savannah city leaders will meet to discuss the spending priorities for Savannah as we head into the new year. This is a lot of money we are talking about, $493 million in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023. They have $95 million planned for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Pooler Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of pooler kicked off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting. The annual Christmas tree lighting is a tradition that Pooler has not been able to have since 2019, but that all changed tonight with the lighting of this tree. The pandemic had...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you, or someone you know is about to add a new member to the family, you have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders to help with birthing and early childcare needs. The Savannah Birth and Baby Expo is coming up Saturday. The chairman of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Annual Night Out brings fun and awareness

Saturday, November 12th, 2022, marked the annual Bulloch County Annual Night Out Against Crime. The festival held at Fair Road Park was filled with free food, games, and more. Many organizations and small businesses participated in the event, including Safe Haven, Wavee Shavee, GBI, the Statesboro Police, Offtrack EnterTRAINment, and The Defending Force.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Joseph Tribble Park closing Monday for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, a park on the south side of Savannah will close down for some massive repairs. Joseph Tribble Park will be closed as crews start the project, to essentially build back and refill the manmade lake in the middle of the park that right now is completely overgrown.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Veterans Day program returns to Bulloch Co. middle school

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day program at William James Middle School marked the return of something these students had never been a part of here. Students gathered for not only the first Veterans Day program since the pandemic, but the first school assembly in just as long. Veterans like Jerry Glisson were glad to see the tradition return.
WJCL

Hilton Head lights up the night at lantern festival

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hundreds gathered on the beaches of Hilton Head Island for a sight like no other—the annual lantern fest. “We're getting ready to have the most magical night on Hilton Head Island. We have visitors who plan their annual vacations for it,” said Natalie Harvey, director of cultural affairs for the town of Hilton Head.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Safe Shelter hoping to raise $200,000 for domestic violence survivors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An event to raise money for a group aiming to help domestic violence survivors. Safe Shelter held its annual gala this evening. It’s an event that raises money for the group which is Savannah’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence. Saturday’s program featured...
SAVANNAH, GA
robertsnapspot.com

Moss on Brick, the Golden Hour

Celebrating “WalkingSquares” challenge. On good thing about the time change that comes with Daylight Savings moving the clock back is earlier evening walks. I have always enjoyed photography during the “Golden Hour“. That rare fleeting moment when day turns to dusk. Sunlight escapes our today with a hopeful promise to rise in the morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider)
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Marketplace on 67 closing its doors after 24 years

The Marketplace on 67, with its familiar red facade, is a landmark along Highway 67 as you’re heading to Savannah near I-16. This is the Marketplace’s 24th year in business, but owner Kim Adams has announced that she will retire at the end of this year and close the store. The building and property has been sold.
SAVANNAH, GA

