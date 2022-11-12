Read full article on original website
Two years of fan frustration finally boiled over today when the West Virginia Mountaineers head coach insert Garrett Greene into the game and Greene did what he does. Greene led the Mountaineers to their first win over the Oklahoma Sooners as a member of the Big 12 by throwing for 138 yards and a touchdown and running for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Greene’s energy infected the entire team, who showed life for the first time in a long time as they played with fire.
Well West Virginia fans, does the air smell crispier and cleaner? Is the sun shining brighter? Are you happy, because you should be. The West Virginia Mountaineers finally, FINALLY, beat the Oklahoma Sooners as a member of the Big 12 Conference, getting that monkey off their back. Weather wise it wasn’t a great day but 50,000 (supposedly) showed up to see the Mountaineers beat the Sooners.
