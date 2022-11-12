Two years of fan frustration finally boiled over today when the West Virginia Mountaineers head coach insert Garrett Greene into the game and Greene did what he does. Greene led the Mountaineers to their first win over the Oklahoma Sooners as a member of the Big 12 by throwing for 138 yards and a touchdown and running for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Greene’s energy infected the entire team, who showed life for the first time in a long time as they played with fire.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO