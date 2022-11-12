Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Related
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Washington Capitals travel to Central Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second of a home-and-home series. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and deliver a Capitals-Lightning prediction and pick. The Capitals and Lightning played on Friday night, which was a dominating victory...
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Benn, Kallgren, Brodie & Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks last night by a score of 3-2. At first, it seemed like another one of those games, but it wasn’t. The Maple Leafs started six Swedish players as a tribute to Borje Salming, and perhaps that fueled the team. They came out flying to start the first period.
Yardbarker
Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes
It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
Yardbarker
Keys to a Perfect Canadiens Game for 2022-23 Rebuild
Put simply, the Montreal Canadiens are wrecking their own rebuild this 2022-23 season. The Canadiens objectively have too many holes throughout the lineup to realistically make the playoffs, most notably in net and on defense. Nevertheless, at 8-6-1 and tied with the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic...
ESPN
Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2
SUNRISE, Fla. -- — Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good.
NBC Sports
Aube-Kubel suspended 3 games for illegal check vs. Lightning
The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Capitals winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel three games Saturday for his illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote during the second period of Washington’s 5-1 win Friday, the league announced. It is the first suspension of his NHL career.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Must Make Most of Hoffman Hot Streak with Trade
Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman is proving he has something left in the tank and, most importantly from the Habs’ perspective, in trade value. With three goals in his last two games, Hoffman’s making a strong case he can be a worthwhile contributor to any playoff-bound team’s Stanley Cup hopes. And, if any such hypothetical trade helps dash those of the Habs in the process, why not?
NBC Sports
Giroux gets standing ovation, says he'll 'remember this game for a long time'
For the first time ever, Claude Giroux was a visitor in Philadelphia. The former longtime captain of the Flyers made his return to the Wells Fargo Center with the Senators on Saturday afternoon. "I respect this fan base so much, this organization, the players that play on that team," Giroux...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
NBC Sports
Flyers lose to Giroux's Senators, lose a winger to injury in 2nd period
Claude Giroux returned to the Wells Fargo Center and helped the Senators hand the Flyers a 4-1 loss Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center. Giroux received a video tribute and lengthy standing ovation before the game. He then assisted two of Ottawa's goals as the Flyers suffered their second straight loss.
Comments / 0