Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor’s race

By Cole Lauterbach
 2 days ago
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, receives a hug as he greets supporters after speaking during an election night campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher / AP

(The Center Square) – Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be Nevada’s next governor.

Democrat Steve Sisolak conceded the race to the Republican Lombardo Friday after ballot counts trickling out of Clark County showed he couldn’t close the 28,543-vote difference posted on Friday.

“Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, our democracy and honoring the will of the Nevada voters,” Sisolak said Friday. “It’s been the honor of my life to be your governor and I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

Lombardo, who ran on a law-and-order platform, hammered Sisolak for his COVID-19 business closures.

“I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to honor and serve our entire state as your next governor,” Lombardo said Friday.

Lombardo had garnered 456,396 votes as of Friday night. Sisolak had 427,853.

