Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December
ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11. The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.
Holiday event to transform Beacon Park into Christmas Wonderland: What to know
Christmas lights, trees, trains, music, food and more — Detroit's Beacon Park will be decked out in Christmas festivities yet again this holiday season. Starting Nov. 18, through Jan. 16, 2023, families, adults and children of all ages can gather and enjoy two free holiday events in Detroit: Light Up Beacon Park and Toyland, presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by The Downtown Detroit Partnership. Both events will be located at 1903 Grand River Ave.
Santa Claus is coming to town. Jackson’s ready for 31st annual Christmas Parade
JACKSON, MI – Music, lights. bright floats -- and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus -- will fill the streets of downtown Jackson for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade. The 31st annual parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and travels from Michigan Avenue to Blackstone Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This year’s theme is “Christmas Star,” said Ed Hatfield, Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade committee chairman.
Busch’s Fresh Food Market to host food drive for the holiday season
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Busch’s Fresh Food Market’s upcoming food drive is an opportunity to help those in need this holiday season. The store will be hosting its 15th annual Season of Sharing food drive starting Monday, Nov. 14, until Sunday, Nov. 27. Donations can be made to all 16 Busch’s locations during business hours.
Detroit News
Smart Solutions: Couple decks out house for Northville Holiday Home Tour
There will be plenty of inspiration at the 2022 Northville Holiday Home Tour on Nov. 18 and 19 featuring five privately owned homes filled with seasonal decorations. “It’s really exciting having the tour after a two-year hiatus,” says Diana Wallace, executive director of the Northville Community Foundation and Maybury Farm and a committee member for the tour. “We did it virtually last year, but people really want to see the homes in person. People are ready to go out and get back into the holiday spirit.”
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
13abc.com
Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
whmi.com
Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes
Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Life is Sweet Bakery & Café brings sweet, savory baked goods to Milan
MILAN, MI -- Freshly made cookies, pies and tarts line the shelves of Life is Sweet Bakery & Café, just waiting for customers to order them. This bakery and café in Milan opened its doors in 2019. Keith Billie, general manager, said the businesses specializes in personalized desserts and makes everything from scratch except its cannoli shells.
thesalinepost.com
CP Holiday Train Rides Again
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will ride again this year. For the first time since 2019, the CP train is resuming its cross-continental tour, collecting food and money for foodbanks and even staging concerts at some stops along the way. The CP Holiday train launches from Maine On Nov. 23...
Your guide to the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 1 million lights will illuminate the Toledo Zoo on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Lights Before Christmas returns for the holiday season. The display has been voted Best Zoo Lights in the Nation by USA Today twice and received nominations in several other years, including 2022. As with previous years, the lights show and special viewing hours will be available until Dec. 31.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 13
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. South State Street: The street between Liberty Street and Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The closure is to establish a work zone for the setup of a crane.
fox2detroit.com
King's Bakery: Serving up amazing mediterranean gourmet sandwiches
Owner of King's Bakery, Hassan Houssaiky joined the show this morning to explain what a "Manouwich" is all about. They are located in Dearborn, MI. Check out their instagram page: @kings_bakery.
thelascopress.com
Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant
The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
fox2detroit.com
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
Jackson family ready to help with Thankasgiving turkey need
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Finding a way to give back to their community. For Melissa and Jonathon Greene it’s a dream that started in their home garden during the pandemic. “I ended up doing what most people do when they have a garden is overproducing vegetables, so my husband built this big beautiful cart and […]
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'
Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Comments / 0