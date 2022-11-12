ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December

ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11. The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Holiday event to transform Beacon Park into Christmas Wonderland: What to know

Christmas lights, trees, trains, music, food and more — Detroit's Beacon Park will be decked out in Christmas festivities yet again this holiday season. Starting Nov. 18, through Jan. 16, 2023, families, adults and children of all ages can gather and enjoy two free holiday events in Detroit: Light Up Beacon Park and Toyland, presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by The Downtown Detroit Partnership. Both events will be located at 1903 Grand River Ave.
DETROIT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Santa Claus is coming to town. Jackson’s ready for 31st annual Christmas Parade

JACKSON, MI – Music, lights. bright floats -- and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus -- will fill the streets of downtown Jackson for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade. The 31st annual parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and travels from Michigan Avenue to Blackstone Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This year’s theme is “Christmas Star,” said Ed Hatfield, Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade committee chairman.
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

Smart Solutions: Couple decks out house for Northville Holiday Home Tour

There will be plenty of inspiration at the 2022 Northville Holiday Home Tour on Nov. 18 and 19 featuring five privately owned homes filled with seasonal decorations. “It’s really exciting having the tour after a two-year hiatus,” says Diana Wallace, executive director of the Northville Community Foundation and Maybury Farm and a committee member for the tour. “We did it virtually last year, but people really want to see the homes in person. People are ready to go out and get back into the holiday spirit.”
NORTHVILLE, MI
13abc.com

Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes

Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

CP Holiday Train Rides Again

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will ride again this year. For the first time since 2019, the CP train is resuming its cross-continental tour, collecting food and money for foodbanks and even staging concerts at some stops along the way. The CP Holiday train launches from Maine On Nov. 23...
MILAN, MI
WTOL 11

Your guide to the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 1 million lights will illuminate the Toledo Zoo on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Lights Before Christmas returns for the holiday season. The display has been voted Best Zoo Lights in the Nation by USA Today twice and received nominations in several other years, including 2022. As with previous years, the lights show and special viewing hours will be available until Dec. 31.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 13

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. South State Street: The street between Liberty Street and Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The closure is to establish a work zone for the setup of a crane.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thelascopress.com

Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant

The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
FENTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
ROYAL OAK, MI
WLNS

Jackson family ready to help with Thankasgiving turkey need

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Finding a way to give back to their community. For Melissa and Jonathon Greene it’s a dream that started in their home garden during the pandemic. “I ended up doing what most people do when they have a garden is overproducing vegetables, so my husband built this big beautiful cart and […]
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'

Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
LAKE ORION, MI

