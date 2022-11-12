Read full article on original website
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Mark Kelly wins re-election in Arizona, putting Democrats 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX — Democratic Sen.Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice...
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats
Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — His Democratic-leaning district remapped into one that leaned heavily Republican, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up victorious in Tuesday’s election. He didn’t. “That’s...
Arizona Senate candidate Masters backs challenge to McConnell for GOP leader
Arizona Senate hopeful Blake Masters said Monday that Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell should not be the Republican leader in the next Congress. Masters told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that if he wins election, he would support a challenger from McConnell's right to lead Senate Republicans. "I certainly...
AZFamily
Mark Kelly projected to win re-election to US Senate, defeating Trump-backed Blake Masters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incumbent Mark Kelly has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, according to an Associated Press projection, defeating Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters. After the first ballot drop, Kelly maintained a steady lead over Masters. As more ballots from rural Arizona came in, Masters narrowed the gap a little, but Kelly was able to hold the lead throughout the week.
Results: Republican Anthony D'Esposito defeats Democrat Laura Gillen in New York's 4th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Sen. Mark Kelly takes early lead in battleground Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly took the lead in early returns,...
Greene: Any McCarthy challenge would be ‘bad strategy’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) argued against any challenge to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) atop the House GOP caucus, worrying that such a challenge in a slim majority could have unintended negative consequences. “I actually think that’s a bad strategy when we’re looking at having a very razor-thin...
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly re-elected to US Senate: reports
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly has won re-election to the United States Senate, multiple media outlets are projecting.
Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race
(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
The US must fight for press freedom: even against its closest allies
When American journalist Daniel Pearl was murdered in Pakistan in 2002, the United States sent the FBI to investigate the killing of one of its citizens. After American Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank earlier this year, FBI agents never budged. Why...
Biden’s Student Loan Program Blocked Nationwide by Federal Appeals Court in St. Louis
In another setback for the administration and the millions of borrowers who applied, on Nov. 14 a federal appeals court issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring President Joe Biden's student...
Daily Beast
Mark Kelly Rockets Past Billionaire’s Boy Blake Masters in Arizona
Sen. Mark Kelly, the former astronaut who won one of the tightest statewide races in the country two years ago, has won a full term in office, beating political newcomer Blake Masters in a result that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. In 2020, Kelly was sworn into office...
