Salem takes down Paulsboro for second straight sectional football title
The Salem High School football team’s season has been a journey, and neither the season or journey is over after a dominating 33-14 win over Paulsboro in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 1 final on Saturday. The Rams move on to the Group 1 state semifinal next weekend...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
Group 1 Field Hockey Final Preview, 2022: West Deptford vs. Shore
West Deptford vs. Collingswood field hockey, South Jersey Group 1 final, Nov. 10, 2022 — Group 1 State Final, 2022. Shore (20-2-1) vs. West Deptford (17-4-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Boxing Scene
Justin Figueroa: I’m Trying To Put Atlantic City On My Back; Hope To Fill Arturo Gatti’s Shoes
Justin Figueroa spent some time this week watching footage of the legendary trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. It inspired Figueroa for his four-round fight Saturday night against Jeremiah Kendrick at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, where Figueroa was raised and resides. The 23-year-old Figueroa’s career is in its infancy, but the junior middleweight wants to help bring boxing back in a bigger way to his hometown, the South Jersey oceanside city where Ward and Gatti contested the last two of their three fights at Boardwalk Hall in November 2002 and June 2003.
Rutgers football pledge Dante Barone flips to UPenn, picks Ivy over Power 5 ball
Rutgers is down one class of 2023 football pledge on Sunday after Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) h-back Dante Barone announced he’ll attend UPenn, joining his brother, Francesco, a class of 2022 safety, instead of Rutgers next fall. With his defection, Rutgers gains back a scholarship that it can use on a player from the transfer portal once it reopens from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.
Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday
The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on MNF, plus get $1,050 bonus
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia looks to keep its unbeaten season going and a DraftKings promo code is your ticket to +4000 odds and a bet $5,...
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
The Top 10 food cities in South NJ, including Atlantic City
We have some great restaurants in South Jersey. Check that: We have a lot of great restaurants in South Jersey. What follows is my own list of the Top 10 Food Cities in South Jersey. It's my ranking, based on my own brain - and stomach. Maybe with a little heart mixed in.
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Eagles’ 5 pressing questions Monday vs. Commanders: DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, Josiah Scott, more
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni usually doesn’t hand out game balls immediately after a game, preferring to watch tape before deciding which players he’ll name as the stars of the game. Sirainni changed his protocol after the 29-17 Thursday night win over the Houston Texans,...
The Longest EHT Traffic Detour is About to End (Finally!)
OMG! My morning commute is about to be cut in half!. Yay me! (And you too if it effects you.) It's just been announced that the about-two-years long detour of Mill Road, at Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township will permanently be coming to an end this Friday. The detour...
Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road. According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she...
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says
A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
Saturday Morning Gunfire: 33-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning. Just before 11:00, ACPD officers responded to the area of the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue. There, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical...
