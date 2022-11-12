Read full article on original website
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Man dead, woman injured in Waterboro shooting Sunday
PORTLAND, Maine — A man died and his wife was injured in a shooting at their home in Waterboro on Sunday. In a release Sunday, York County Sheriff William King said deputies responded to Elizabeth and Jeremy Rideout's home on Lakeview Drive around 2 p.m. King said Elizabeth was...
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff in Sabattus, Maine
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff. Law Enforcement in Maine are looking for a 31-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous with several warrants. High Speed Chase at 100 MPH. On Friday morning, Diego Martinez crashed a car through a garage door of...
Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation
PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
Maine Man Clocked at 137 MPH on NH’s Interstate 95
An open bottle of alcohol was found in an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Maine man clocked speeding at 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland in a 65 mph zone early Saturday morning. Darryl Germain of Portland was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada in the northbound...
Update: Cape Elizabeth police report minor found safe
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Update (8:10 p.m.):. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department reported on Friday evening the girl was found safe. Cape Elizabeth police are searching for a missing teen after she was last seen Friday afternoon. A 16-year-old girl is missing after last being seen in the area...
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
