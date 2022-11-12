ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation

PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads

Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
BERWICK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
BELFAST, ME
B98.5

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Police stand off leads to ongoing man hunt

SABATTUS (WGME) — Police have spent the weekend searching for an armed and dangerous man. On Friday morning police officials served a search warrant at 573 Sabattus Road in Sabattus with 31-year-old Diego Martinez inside. Martinez escaped during the standoff with police after he burst through the garage door...
SABATTUS, ME
CBS Boston

Police clock driver going 137 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire say they clocked a driver going more than double the speed limit on I-95 North early Saturday morning.A trooper recorded 20-year-old Darryl Germain of Portland, Maine going 137 mph in a 65 mph zone on the highway in Greenland at about 2:46 a.m. Police said the trooper stopped Germain's 2021 Nissan Armada and noticed an opened bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the backseat.Germain was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in a Portsmouth court on December 19."State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care on New Hampshire roadways," police said in a statement.
GREENLAND, NH
94.9 HOM

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants

SABUTTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
SABATTUS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy