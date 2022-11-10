Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot cheerleaders win back-to-back state championships in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot High cheerleading team finished as back-to-back state champions in three events this weekend. The team won state championships in timeout, gameday and the cheer/dance categories for the second consecutive year under Coach Vytalli Klimpel. Juniors Macee Barber and Lely Rivera placed in...
KFYR-TV
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
