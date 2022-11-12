Read full article on original website
Investopedia
Walmart May Post Declining Q3 Profit as Retail Slumps
Analysts estimate Walmart will report adjusted EPS of $1.31 vs. $1.45 in Q3 FY 2022 on Nov. 15. Total U.S. comparable sales (excluding fuel sales) are expected to rise, though at a decelerating pace. Revenue is expected to increase by the second-widest margin in nearly two years. Walmart Inc. (WMT),...
S4 Capital enjoys boosted profits as it eyes up more ‘whopper’ clients
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm S4 Capital has enjoyed boosted profits, as the boss said its clients’ focus on performance amid forthcoming global recessions will “play to our strengths”.The company reported its gross profit and net revenue reached £250 million in the three months to September 30, up 73% on a reported basis from the £144 million posted this time last year.Revenues also surged by more than two thirds on a reported basis, from £178 million last year to £300 million in the latest quarter.Sir Martin said that the firm has kept up momentum despite political and economic “gloom”...
CoinTelegraph
Arbitrum sees steady growth as airdrop speculation leads to increased earnings
Post Ethereum merge, layer-2 blockchains have been catching the eyes of users and investors alike. Research firm Delphi Digital has been tracking Arbitrum since August and recently shared its analysis in a monthly market report. According to data, user behavior and historical analysis show multiple trends of rapid growth in...
tipranks.com
SNDL On a High As Revenues Surge in Q3
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) announced Q3 earnings with record revenues of C$230.5 million, a whopping rise of 1,501% year-over-year. However, the cannabis retailer reported a net loss of C$98.8 million versus a net income of C$16.7 million in the same period last year. Zach George, CEO of SNDL commented, “Our regulated...
Report: Italian Bank Intesa to Sell Stake in Payments Firm Nexi
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has reportedly announced it will sell its stake in the Italian payments firm Nexi while continuing its strategic relationship with the company. The bank’s stake is equal to 5.1% of the payments firm’s capital, a share that has diminished from a 9.9% holding in 2019 because Nexi issued new shares after two mergers — one with the Danish firm Nets and another with the Italian company SIA — Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 14).
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
1 Incredible Growth Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Investors looking for a high-quality stock in a challenging market should consider The Trade Desk.
3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now
Their shares have taken a beating, but these companies will bounce back.
This Beaten-Down Buffett Stock Is a Buying Opportunity
It strikes the balance between growth and profitability.
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.
US News and World Report
Buffett's Firm Cuts Stakes in U.S. Bank and EV Maker BYD
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company revealed that it had cut its holdings in U.S. Bank's parent company and in Chinese electric car maker BYD ahead of offering a full update on its stock portfolio Monday. Berkshire Hathaway said in filings with the SEC and Hong Kong stock...
tipranks.com
Another Bubble Bursts As Oatly’s Q3 Results Disappoint
Shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) dropped in pre-market trading on Monday as the oat drinks company’s Q3 results missed estimates. The company reported revenues of $183.03 million, a growth of 7% year-over-year but falling short of analysts’ estimates by $28.1 million. Oatly’s loss per share more than...
Motley Fool
Why Fiverr International Stock Exploded Higher Thursday
In the wake of Fiverr's Q3 financial report, an analyst issued bullish commentary. Tough comps and an even tougher economy are weighing on its results.
The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring
The consumer price index rose by 7.7% in October compared to the same month last year, according to the latest release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was considered good news as for the last several months, the jump in the CPI has been between 8% and 9%. However, the single headline figure is […]
Motley Fool
Is Magnite Stock a Buy Now?
Magnite’s Q3 numbers easily beat analysts’ expectations. Its CTV business continues to grow, and its adjusted EBITDA margins are holding steady. Magnite’s stock is still cheap relative to its growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
insideevs.com
Polestar Doubles Q3 Revenue, Narrows Losses On Strong Deliveries
The third quarter of 2022 was Polestar's best one so far financially, with the electric performance car brand posting more than double revenue and a 33-percent lower operating loss than a year ago. The Swedish automaker reported an operating loss of $196.4 million in Q3, down from $292.9 million a...
Brazil's Embraer narrows Q3 net loss, sees deliveries at lower end of outlook
SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday reported a narrower third quarter net loss and boosted its free cash flow outlook for the full year, but acknowledged that annual deliveries were likely to stay at the lower end of its forecast.
Yahoo!
Wall Street struggles after hawkish Fed comments as FTSE closes higher
The FTSE 100 and European stocks edged higher at the start of a big week when the UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn statement and investors also look ahead to US inflation numbers. Across the pond, Wall Street was lower after hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve...
Motley Fool
Better Growth Stock: Teladoc vs. Hims & Hers
Teladoc's growth spiked during COVID-19, but has come back to Earth. Hims & Hers is rapidly growing but still burning cash. Similar valuations make one stock the better growth investment today.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Credit Suisse Overhaul Draws Scrutiny From Some Investors, Proxy Adviser Over Governance
LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse's recent decision to exit certain investment banking activities is drawing scrutiny from at least two investors and a proxy adviser who told Reuters they are worried about how the Swiss bank managed potential conflicts of interest of two directors. The move to break up the lender...
