CLP
1d ago
He is RUNNING SCARED, and trying to stall.8. JUDGES DO NOT LIKE being “played” with frivolous suits!
Former President Trump Set To Appear For Deposition On Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear for a deposition after accepting service of a subpoena from the Select Committee to investigate the January sixth Capitol attack. Nova Southeastern University's Charles Zelden says this comes a day before Trump is expected to announce his presidential run and he will use it to his advantage. He says Trump is hoping Republicans take control of the House and this all goes away. If not, it would take a while to indict him. The committee would have to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress, then it would go to the House for a vote before the Attorney General's Office.
Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state’s sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District. But she trailed on election night and only took a roughly 1,200-vote lead after two...
Dems 'Go to Court' if Trump Tries To Run out the Clock on Subpoena: Hoyer
Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer has said Democrats could "go to court" and compel former President Donald Trump to testify before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. Hoyer, who is House majority leader, told Reverend Al Sharpton on the latter's MSNBC show Sunday that Trump...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
Ex-GOP Jan. 6 investigator warns there are still “three dozen” MAGA lawmakers who should be probed
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., served as a key researcher in the early days of the House Select Committee investigating the...
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement
Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
Lauren Boebert in Danger as Rejected Mail-in Ballot Checks Could Help Rival
There could be thousands of ballots in Colorado which have been rejected for signature verification but could still be "cured", changing the result of the race.
Rep. Paul Gosar and other Republicans, poised to recapture House, want to impeach President Joe Biden
Rep. Paul Gosar said on Twitter that President "Joe Biden must be impeached," reiterating an ultra-conservative talking point and providing a preview of the GOP’s playbook if they regain control of the House, which could happen after Tuesday's midterm elections. Gosar, R-Ariz., is unopposed on the ballot Tuesday in...
Trump Knew About Alleged Tax Dodges, Executive Suggests at Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump was aware of allegedly illegal tax practices at his namesake real estate company, a senior executive indicated in testimony on Thursday during the Trump Organization's criminal trial on charges of tax fraud. Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, was asked by a prosecutor in...
Donald Trump Brands U.S. 'Failing Nation' as Kari Lake Trails in Arizona
Former President Donald Trump has called the United States a "failing nation" and claimed without evidence that election results in Nevada and Arizona are being affected by voter fraud. Trump wrote a series of posts on his Truth Social platform overnight criticizing the election process in both states as Arizona...
Trump’s Election Gambit to Avoid Charges Isn’t So Sound
Former President Donald Trump’s bizarre and insanely early rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign has former prosecutors accusing him of simply seeking cover from a potential federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a prosecution—and at worst cause a MAGA insurrection.
Trump launches furious attack on ‘average’ DeSantis and Murdoch press amid GOP civil war over midterms
Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Former president Donald Trump has lashed out at New York Post and Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch and Florida governor Ron DeSantis after the newspaper baron’s properties blasted the twice-impeached ex-president’s impact on the 2022 midterms and promoted the Florida governor as a potential 2024 Republican standard-bearer.
Trump Doesn’t Want Special Master to Hear Privately from National Archives, Expresses ‘Deep Concerns’ About Leadership’s ‘Political Bias’
Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys asked the special master presiding over his Mar-a-Lago document review not to hear privately from the National Archives, an agency that he’s long vilified for supposed political bias. After the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home pursuant to a court authorized warrant, Trump went...
Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory
Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
Carolyn Maloney is introducing legislation that would further restrict how presidents manage their records while in office, following DOJ's probe of Donald Trump.
This legislation has little chance of passing in the lame-duck session. What's happening: House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) introduced legislation Monday that would put further requirements on presidents to comply with the Presidential Records Act, in light of the Justice Department investigating former President Donald Trump for holding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate following his term.
Kevin McCarthy announces bid for Speaker of the House after winning California house race
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defeated his Democratic challenger late Tuesday, securing a ninth term in Congress and putting him on track to become Speaker of the House of Representatives if Republicans claim a majority of the chamber’s seats. On Wednesday, he formally announced his bid for speaker in...
Full Panel: Trump 'is a loser after Tuesday'
Eugene Daniels, Jen Psaki and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss midterm results and Trump’s “big announcement” postponement where he was expected to announce a presidential bid. "Republicans across the spectrum saying we don’t want him to do it because the Senate matters more than that his own feelings,” Eugene Daniels said.Nov. 10, 2022.
