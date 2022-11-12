ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CLP
1d ago

He is RUNNING SCARED, and trying to stall.8. JUDGES DO NOT LIKE being “played” with frivolous suits!

3
WHYI Y100

Former President Trump Set To Appear For Deposition On Capitol Attack

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear for a deposition after accepting service of a subpoena from the Select Committee to investigate the January sixth Capitol attack. Nova Southeastern University's Charles Zelden says this comes a day before Trump is expected to announce his presidential run and he will use it to his advantage. He says Trump is hoping Republicans take control of the House and this all goes away. If not, it would take a while to indict him. The committee would have to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress, then it would go to the House for a vote before the Attorney General's Office.
The Associated Press

Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state’s sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District. But she trailed on election night and only took a roughly 1,200-vote lead after two...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Dems 'Go to Court' if Trump Tries To Run out the Clock on Subpoena: Hoyer

Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer has said Democrats could "go to court" and compel former President Donald Trump to testify before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. Hoyer, who is House majority leader, told Reverend Al Sharpton on the latter's MSNBC show Sunday that Trump...
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Trump Knew About Alleged Tax Dodges, Executive Suggests at Trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump was aware of allegedly illegal tax practices at his namesake real estate company, a senior executive indicated in testimony on Thursday during the Trump Organization's criminal trial on charges of tax fraud. Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, was asked by a prosecutor in...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Election Gambit to Avoid Charges Isn’t So Sound

Former President Donald Trump’s bizarre and insanely early rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign has former prosecutors accusing him of simply seeking cover from a potential federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a prosecution—and at worst cause a MAGA insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump launches furious attack on ‘average’ DeSantis and Murdoch press amid GOP civil war over midterms

Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Former president Donald Trump has lashed out at New York Post and Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch and Florida governor Ron DeSantis after the newspaper baron’s properties blasted the twice-impeached ex-president’s impact on the 2022 midterms and promoted the Florida governor as a potential 2024 Republican standard-bearer.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Trump Doesn’t Want Special Master to Hear Privately from National Archives, Expresses ‘Deep Concerns’ About Leadership’s ‘Political Bias’

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys asked the special master presiding over his Mar-a-Lago document review not to hear privately from the National Archives, an agency that he’s long vilified for supposed political bias. After the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home pursuant to a court authorized warrant, Trump went...
Newsweek

Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory

Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
POLITICO

Carolyn Maloney is introducing legislation that would further restrict how presidents manage their records while in office, following DOJ's probe of Donald Trump.

This legislation has little chance of passing in the lame-duck session. What's happening: House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) introduced legislation Monday that would put further requirements on presidents to comply with the Presidential Records Act, in light of the Justice Department investigating former President Donald Trump for holding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate following his term.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Full Panel: Trump 'is a loser after Tuesday'

Eugene Daniels, Jen Psaki and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss midterm results and Trump’s “big announcement” postponement where he was expected to announce a presidential bid. "Republicans across the spectrum saying we don’t want him to do it because the Senate matters more than that his own feelings,” Eugene Daniels said.Nov. 10, 2022.

