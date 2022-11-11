Read full article on original website
Thousands Of Cars Damaged By Hurricane Ian Are Up For Auction At Bargain Prices
What if we told you that you could buy a 2021 Ferrari Roma for $17,200, a 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn for $10,200, or a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo for $7,300? Believe it or not, those are all the current bids for these exotics on Copart. The low prices are due to the fact that these are all flood-damaged cars in Florida, having borne the brunt of Hurricane Ian.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
CAR AND DRIVER
Hyundai's Stunning New Flagship Sedan Will Make You Say, Genesis Who?
Hyundai has revealed the Grandeur, a new sedan for Korea and other global markets. This is the evolution of Hyundai's large sedan which was previously sold in the U.S. as the Azera. Its stunning design and posh interior look appropriate for a Genesis luxury model. Hyundai doesn't think that flagships...
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Next-gen 2023 Honda Pilot is a Bigger, Better Carpooler
The three-row SUV adds more technology and more space for families
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
electrek.co
Tesla starts rolling wide Full Self-Driving v11 update: exciting and scary
Tesla is starting the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) v11 update, which is supposed to be the wider release to everyone who bought FSD in North America. It is both an exciting and scary step as it is supposed to merge Telsa’s FSD and Autopilot highway stacks. FSD...
Watch the world’s largest jet engines being built
Today the need for jumbo jet engines is inevitable. As planes fly across the world to many destinations, they need to be powered by mighty engines that can handle their weight and the cargo they carry. YouTube channel Fluctus showcases in their video the complex futuristic factories where these engines...
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
msn.com
Ford Share Price Jumps 25%
Ford’s share price has risen 25% in the last month, as all of its recent sins have been forgiven. The rise compares to 15% for the Dow over the same period. The increase comes as Ford fights several headwinds. It has unexpectedly upped the prices of its two most popular electric vehicles. These are the F-150 Lighting and the Mustang Mach-E. Ford's management missed its expense estimates for the last quarter by about $1 billion. Supply chain problems have hurt vehicle deliveries, but it shares that problem with most other manufacturers. A coming recession may dent car and light truck demand. Rising interest rates could also hurt sales, at least for those who want to finance their car purchase.
techeblog.com
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
MotorAuthority
1968 Mercedes-Benz 600 owned by Jay Kay up for auction
It's well known that Jay Kay, frontman of the British jazz-funk band Jamiroquai, is a lover of cars. One of the many cars he's owned, a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 600, is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The grandfather of today's S-Class, the 600 was Mercedes' range-topping luxury car...
Autoblog
Vespa's most powerful scooter unveiled to put dolce vita on fast-forward
Piaggio's Vespa sub-brand has introduced its most powerful scooter to date. Worthy of the GTV nameplate, the two-wheeler packs more power than many classic economy cars and a head-turning design that ensures it stands out even in cities where scooters are everywhere. Vespa borrowed the GTV designation from the car...
topgear.com
The Electric Moke Californian is now available in the US… for $41,900
Moke International announces prices for its 50mph remake of the classic Californian. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Back in 2021 we learned that Moke International had created an all-electric version of its reborn Mini Moke. In...
