Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
New York is Expected to Spend Close to $600 Million On MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspects wanted in killing of man at Queens gas station
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects in the death of a Queens man who was killed on his way home from work after getting caught up in a fight outside a gas station in Corona. According to police, evidence says it may be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. When 23-year-old Esvin Vasquez pulled into the BP station on Junction Boulevard, two groups of strangers got into an argument and he somehow got caught in the middle of it. Vasquez's family told CBS2 he came to America for hope and worked at a...
pix11.com
Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified
Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on the ground in the Bronx. The unidentified man had no obvious signs of trauma. He was discovered at West 190th Street and Aqueduct Avenue, after a 911 call was made. The […]
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in Bronx
BRONX - Police released dramatic video of a gunman unloading a barage of bullets into a parked Mercedes, as the driver and passengers jump out scurrying for cover outside Parkchester.
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
pix11.com
Man fatally shot outside Chelsea art gallery
A 42-year-old man died and two other people were injured in the shooting in Chelsea, police said. A 42-year-old man died and two other people were injured in the shooting in Chelsea, police said. Pix Panel recaps key New York election races. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben...
Man beaten to death with wooden board in fight outside Queens gas station
The deadly attack happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside a BP gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona.
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 57-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while getting off the subway train at the Tremont Avenue station in the Bronx last weekend. The attack took place on Saturday morning at around 1:20 am. Two unknown suspects approached the man and assaulted him. They proceeded to rob him of his belongings before fleeing. Today, the NYPD released photos of one of the suspects leaving the station. No arrests have been made, and police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The post Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Cops seek suspects involved in brazen Midtown shooting
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Occupants of two vehicles traded gunfire on a busy Midtown street Thursday night, police reported. According to police sources, at around 8 p.m. on 38th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue, individuals...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison
NEWARK, NJ – A New York man who brought a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Newark International Airport is going to prison for more than three years. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Desmond Herring brought the loaded and stolen weapon into the airport on November 29th, 2021, Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. According to the Department of Justice, on Nov. 29, 2021, Herring submitted a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International The post New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man stabs roommate on Long Island after argument over loud music
Investigators say Frank Ligouri stabbed his roommate in the chest around 10:15 Saturday night in Bellmore.
NBC New York
Video Catches NYPD Shootout With Man Killed on Brooklyn Corner
New video obtained in the aftermath of a deadly shootout in Brooklyn between police and a gunman sheds light on the late-night gun fight. Police say Jermaine Hickson is the man seen on surveillance video standing on a Coney Island corner Thursday around 10 p.m. There's a gun in the man's right hand, and as a patrol car pulls up and stops, he turns around and starts firing. Officers fire back, striking the gunman who falls to the ground.
Man killed in scooter accident in the Bronx
It happened Saturday morning on Grand Concourse near 149th Street.
NYPD: Multiple men sought after strong-arm robbery of South Beach smoke shop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Multiple men performed a strong-arm robbery at a South Beach smoke shop Sunday night before fleeing the scene, police said. The robbery occurred at Arrochar Smoke Shop & Beer, located at 101 McClean Ave., at around 8:28 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. It was...
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
Shore News Network
