CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects wanted in killing of man at Queens gas station

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects in the death of a Queens man who was killed on his way home from work after getting caught up in a fight outside a gas station in Corona. According to police, evidence says it may be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. When 23-year-old Esvin Vasquez pulled into the BP station on Junction Boulevard, two groups of strangers got into an argument and he somehow got caught in the middle of it. Vasquez's family told CBS2 he came to America for hope and worked at a...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified

Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Man fatally shot outside Chelsea art gallery

A 42-year-old man died and two other people were injured in the shooting in Chelsea, police said. A 42-year-old man died and two other people were injured in the shooting in Chelsea, police said. Pix Panel recaps key New York election races. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 57-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while getting off the subway train at the Tremont Avenue station in the Bronx last weekend. The attack took place on Saturday morning at around 1:20 am. Two unknown suspects approached the man and assaulted him. They proceeded to rob him of his belongings before fleeing. Today, the NYPD released photos of one of the suspects leaving the station. No arrests have been made, and police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The post Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Cops seek suspects involved in brazen Midtown shooting

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Occupants of two vehicles traded gunfire on a busy Midtown street Thursday night, police reported. According to police sources, at around 8 p.m. on 38th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue, individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison

NEWARK, NJ – A New York man who brought a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Newark International Airport is going to prison for more than three years. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Desmond Herring brought the loaded and stolen weapon into the airport on November 29th, 2021, Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. According to the Department of Justice, on Nov. 29, 2021, Herring submitted a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International The post New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Video Catches NYPD Shootout With Man Killed on Brooklyn Corner

New video obtained in the aftermath of a deadly shootout in Brooklyn between police and a gunman sheds light on the late-night gun fight. Police say Jermaine Hickson is the man seen on surveillance video standing on a Coney Island corner Thursday around 10 p.m. There's a gun in the man's right hand, and as a patrol car pulls up and stops, he turns around and starts firing. Officers fire back, striking the gunman who falls to the ground.
BROOKLYN, NY
