Hova powell
2d ago
Where's New Jersey money for the people like the other states huh. Give over money to the immigration. And in y'all pocket too. We need help. with Gas , Food . The Stimulus Money. Newark NJ is getting Stimulus Money why not the rest of New Jersey People tell me that Murphy
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
N.J. State Police trainers had disciplinary issues and skipped lessons on racial profiling, report says
The New Jersey State Police assigned troopers cited for disciplinary issues — some who had been suspended for driving while intoxicated, assault, and falsifying reports — as coaches to its new recruits, according to a new report by the Office of the State Comptroller. At the same time,...
Retired judge: New Jersey’s ‘veto power of one’ leads to justice delayed and justice denied | Opinion
Every citizen coming to court is entitled to the timely disposition of their case. That is a core principle of New Jersey courts. However, a staggering number of judgeships in the state are unfilled. Because of those vacancies, the courts are unable to deliver on that promise of timely justice.
N.J. still has COVID-19. Why push testing into the background? | Editorial
Just when you thought controversies over COVID-19 vaccines were dying down comes a reality check:. A lawsuit just filed by an unvaccinated ex-worker at a Cape May County facility exposes ongoing policy battles. Kuan Bowleg, who was fired from his job at the Woodbine Developmental Center, contends the state terminated him unfairly for refusing to get the vaccine for religious reasons.
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign
RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
New Jersey Man Arrested For Allegedly Posting Anti-Semetic Manifesto, Threatening Synagogues
New Jersey Man Arrested For Allegedly Posting Anti-Semetic Manifesto, Threatening Synagogues Jennie Taer on November 10, 2022 Authorities arrested a man Thursday allegedly connected to recent threats against synagogues in New Jersey, the Department of Justice announced. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested and charged for allegedly sharing a manifesto online that threatened a synagogue and Jewish people, according to the DOJ. Alkattoul faces one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce on or about Nov. 1 for sending individual a document he claimed to title “When Swords Collide,” stating “It’s in the context The post New Jersey Man Arrested For Allegedly Posting Anti-Semetic Manifesto, Threatening Synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
Governor Murphy’s hands-off policy on black bears has led to population growth, dangers
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a moratorium on the annual black bear hunt in New Jersey shortly after he took office. Now, the black bear population has exploded and dangerous encounters between the bears and New Jersey residents are on the rise. Today, Governor Murphy signaled that he will consider allowing the hunt to resume in December after his humane strategies to control the population has failed. “To protect public safety and support a healthy wildlife population, Governor Phil Murphy announced that the New Jersey Fish and Game Council will discuss the approval of the State’s The post Governor Murphy’s hands-off policy on black bears has led to population growth, dangers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Muslim arrested for attack threats against Synagogues in New Jersey
SAYREVILLE, NJ – A Muslim man from Sayreville has been arrested after causing widespread fear and panc by making credible threats against Jewish Synagogues last week. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville was arrested and charged Thursday morning by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. According to a letter penned by Alakttoul, he claimed to be Muslim, calling Jews “pigs and monkeys”, threatening multiple attacks against synagogues. “I am the attacker and I would like to introduce myself. . . I am a Muslim with so many regrets but I can assure you this The post Muslim arrested for attack threats against Synagogues in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey, you need to stop doing this at your polling places (Opinion)
Let’s be honest, election season sucks. We’re bombarded with pamphlets that we’re not going to read. There are obnoxious signs all over the place. Not to mention, it feels like every 10 seconds you’re hearing or seeing a political ad that does nothing to inform you of the candidate, it just bashes the opponent.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Did a loved one just die? NJ trying to stop ‘death deals’ harassment
A growing number of New Jersey residents grieving the loss of a family member are reporting being contacted, and in some cases harassed, by companies offering inheritance advances for a fee after a loved one has passed. Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris is sponsoring a measure that would prohibit the solicitation...
Hysterical! Ex-judge in NJ mocks Murphy’s auto theft proposals
Vince August was a municipal court judge in South Hackensack until the state Supreme court ruled he could no longer do that job if he continued to perform standup comedy. So now, he tours the country with Trevor Noah, warms up the crowd on "The Daily Show," and will be performing this weekend at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency.
Phil Murphy says inflation under Joe Biden “brutal at the kitchen table”
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy this weekend said the United States economy under President Joe Biden would not tank but stay cool. Murphy, a possible contender for the Democrat party’s nomination for President in 2024, sporting a new, longer hairstyle spoke to CNBC’s Squawk Box. When it comes to the economy and inflation, there’s going to be more pain for all of us, the governor told the network. Murphy is expecting at least one more year of inflation and financial discomfort before things start to turn around. Murphy said New Jersey tax revenues remain strong, especially when The post Phil Murphy says inflation under Joe Biden “brutal at the kitchen table” appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Globe
N.J.’s new congressional map is looking pretty sturdy for Democrats
Going into this year’s midterm election, one of the biggest open questions in New Jersey politics was how the state’s new congressional map would hold up. Drawn by Democrats on the Congressional Redistricting Commission, the map aimed to make nine safe seats for Democrats, two (mostly) safe seats for Republicans, and one highly competitive district.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Establishing Task Force to Help Address Public School Staff Shortages Across New Jersey
With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
The ‘most successful way’ to quit smoking, according to NJ expert
How many times have you tried to kick your addiction to nicotine?. Maybe you'll have more success this week, starting Nov. 17, knowing that countless smokers across New Jersey and the U.S. are trying to quit at the same time. The Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society,...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
What happens if you get pulled over for going 95 mph in NJ
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
