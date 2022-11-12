TRENTON, NJ – New Jerseyans struggling financially are about to get an eye-opening rude awakening this week when they start to go food shopping for their Thanksgiving dinner. According to a new report by Fox News, Thanksgiving food costs are skyrocketing after a large increase in 2021. The cost of eggs are up 43% since last year’s Thanksgiving dinner. Butter is up 33%. Flour is up 25%. Coffee is up nearly 15%. Milk has increased by another 14.5%. Fruits and vegetables rose by 10%, and meat and fish continue to soar in price. Finding savings during the Thanksgiving season is The post Inflation sends Thanksgiving food prices soaring, here’s how much appeared first on Shore News Network.

