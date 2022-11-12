ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

101.5 WPDH

Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE
Roger Marsh

NY couple’s cemetery walk turns up strange lights

A New York witness at Maspeth walking around a cemetery reported watching and photographing four white lights moving in “unnatural” ways at about 8 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
westsidenewsny.com

Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
94.3 Lite FM

“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley

It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
96.1 The Breeze

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
Shore News Network

Inflation sends Thanksgiving food prices soaring, here’s how much

TRENTON, NJ – New Jerseyans struggling financially are about to get an eye-opening rude awakening this week when they start to go food shopping for their Thanksgiving dinner. According to a new report by Fox News, Thanksgiving food costs are skyrocketing after a large increase in 2021. The cost of eggs are up 43% since last year’s Thanksgiving dinner. Butter is up 33%. Flour is up 25%. Coffee is up nearly 15%. Milk has increased by another 14.5%. Fruits and vegetables rose by 10%, and meat and fish continue to soar in price. Finding savings during the Thanksgiving season is The post Inflation sends Thanksgiving food prices soaring, here’s how much appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

