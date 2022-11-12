ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown accomplish feat no other teammates have done this season

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as one of the best duos in the NBA and last season the pair led the Boston Celtics to their first finals appearance since 2010. This season, they’ve managed to do something that no other pair of teammates has been able to do. According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Tatum and Brown are the first set of teammates this season to have both scored at least 300 total points.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Fans Shower Isaiah Thomas With Love On Twitter

Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas remains among the most beloved to ever take the TD Garden parquet floor, as was evident on Thursday night. During an annual charity bowling event hosted by current Celtics point guard Marcus Smart, Thomas made a surprise guest appearance, reuniting with his former teammate. Smart, who is currently the longest-tenured Celtics player, was ecstatic — as seen on video, courtesy of Celtics.com writer Taylor Snow — after catching Thomas’ attendance.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win

The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are expected to play on Friday, per FanDuel TV and Shams Charania. Charania added that LeBron James could return on Friday or Sunday for the Los Angeles Lakers. The return of Schroder will be especially important for the Lakers. He was re-signed by LA for guard-depth purposes and is someone who […] The post Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets Game

The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets game feature a two-on-one with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown predictably ending poorly for the defense and Payton Pritchard's relentless pursuit on the offensive glass. There's also Luke Kornet's block leading to two points at the rim for Tatum, and ...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Too much Tatum as Cade-less Pistons see Celtics pull away late

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 117-108 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. TOO MUCH TATUM – The Pistons don’t have a huge margin for error in normal circumstances given the extreme youth of their roster and so many key players – and that margin shrinks further without Cade Cunningham. Cunningham not only missed his second straight game with left shin soreness in Saturday’s loss, the Pistons announced before the game he’d miss at least the next three games and be re-evaluated in a week. When the Pistons allowed a 10-2 Celtics run late in the third quarter to fall behind by seven points – not something that would otherwise put a team in peril – it put the onus on a reconfigured bench unit to try to keep the Pistons in the game. By the time Dwane Casey got Bojan Bogdanovic (28 points) and Killian Hayes, starting for Cunningham, back in the game with 7:18 to play, the Pistons trailed by 11 points. The Celtics were also at less than full strength with absences from Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon. But they had Jayson Tatum, who is having an MVP-worthy early season, and Tatum looked every bit a worthy candidate with 43 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 7 of 15 threes.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks

Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […] The post Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
