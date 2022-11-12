Read full article on original website
WEAR
Escambia County provides space heater safety tips as cold weather arrives
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is encouraging residents to practice space heater safety as the colder weather begins to set in. "Space heaters should have a three-foot safe zone around them," said Escambia County Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. "They should never be left on while you're away from home. They should be checked and served every year before used. Never plug a space heater into power strips or extension cords, and always have working smoke alarms."
Crestview man charged with 2nd degree murder: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was charged with second degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Scott Holovak, 27, is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Deputies were called to a home on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Captured on surveillance video: homeowner dodges bullets while protecting neighbor’s home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Friday night took a scary turn for one family. A local man taking action after two suspects are accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home. The Mobile Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call late Friday night and responded to the 1000 block of McGough Court in reference to a burglary in progress.
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
WEAR
New Pensacola business offers e-waste collection free for National Recycling Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new recycling business in Pensacola will accept electronic waste at no charge on Tuesday. Advanced Technology Recycling is holding its grand opening at Marcus Point Commerce Park. They usually only accept e-waste from businesses, in bulk. Tuesday, anyone is welcome to drop off old electronics from...
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed in a statement that one person was shot in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. According to Mobile Police, officers were in the area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. The officers were then flagged down by a male victim with a gunshot wound.
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with murder following Fort Walton Beach shooting
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Crestview man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal shooting that reportedly occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office...
WEAR
Pensacola mother holds memorial at the Graffiti Bridge after losing son to fentanyl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Friends, family, and supporters gathered at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge Saturday morning to spray paint it in the memory of Isaiah Shepard. Isaiah died on October 29 of what his mother says was a fentanyl overdose. The memorial was organized by Stephanie Shepard who says there weren't enough...
WEAR
WATCH LIVE: FBI to honor retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy Kinsella
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The FBI Jacksonville Division has selected retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy F. "Lucky" Kinsella, Jr. as a recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). The FBI DCLA is presented annually to select individuals and organizations that assist the FBI in reducing and preventing...
WEAR
Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
Man who hit Pensacola police officer with car in 2021 sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after fleeing from police in 2021 and hitting an officer on foot patrol. On Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Josiah Miles Andersen, 44, to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, […]
WEAR
Pensacola Winterfest set to begin downtown Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Winterfest will begin Friday in Downtown Pensacola. There will be three trolley tours this year -- the Grinch, the Polar Express and a brand new Scrooge Tour. The President of Winterfest, Denise Daughtry, says these aren’t average Christmas light tours. She says they’re an immersive experience....
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 13-19
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. The week of...
WJHG-TV
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
Stolen vehicle stopped trying to enter Eglin A.F.B., Okaloosa Co. deputies
EGLIN A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Security at Eglin Air Force Base’s West Gate detained a driver Tuesday night trying to enter the base, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s report said Eglin’s team contacted OCSO for a stolen vehicle recovery on Nov. 8. Security personnel ran the tags on a black 2017 […]
WEAR
Police: 22-year-old, 20-year-old killed in murder-suicide in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. -- Foley Police say a 22-year-old and 20-year-old died in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley. Foley Police identified the two shot dead as Isaac Thompson, 22,and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley. "The...
72-year-old Pensacola woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting neighbor six times
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 72-year-old Pensacola woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after an Escambia County judge sentenced her to life in prison for shooting her neighbor six times. On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for […]
Mobile police looking for alleged rapist in the Cottage Hill Road area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Thursday. According to officers, a woman showed up at Spring Hill Medical Center around noon Thursday after she had been sexually assaulted. The assault occurred in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road, near […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Residents want City of Mobile to trap and eliminate growing coyote population
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coyote encounters have been an ongoing issue for a couple of years here in Mobile. Jacob Blasius lives on Evelyn Drive near Gate 1 of the University of Mobile and says the problem has only gotten worse. “The coyotes were using my yard -- crossing my...
