ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is encouraging residents to practice space heater safety as the colder weather begins to set in. "Space heaters should have a three-foot safe zone around them," said Escambia County Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. "They should never be left on while you're away from home. They should be checked and served every year before used. Never plug a space heater into power strips or extension cords, and always have working smoke alarms."

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO