Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Escambia County provides space heater safety tips as cold weather arrives

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is encouraging residents to practice space heater safety as the colder weather begins to set in. "Space heaters should have a three-foot safe zone around them," said Escambia County Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. "They should never be left on while you're away from home. They should be checked and served every year before used. Never plug a space heater into power strips or extension cords, and always have working smoke alarms."
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed in a statement that one person was shot in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. According to Mobile Police, officers were in the area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. The officers were then flagged down by a male victim with a gunshot wound.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

WATCH LIVE: FBI to honor retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy Kinsella

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The FBI Jacksonville Division has selected retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy F. "Lucky" Kinsella, Jr. as a recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). The FBI DCLA is presented annually to select individuals and organizations that assist the FBI in reducing and preventing...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Winterfest set to begin downtown Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Winterfest will begin Friday in Downtown Pensacola. There will be three trolley tours this year -- the Grinch, the Polar Express and a brand new Scrooge Tour. The President of Winterfest, Denise Daughtry, says these aren’t average Christmas light tours. She says they’re an immersive experience....
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 13-19

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. The week of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Police: 22-year-old, 20-year-old killed in murder-suicide in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. -- Foley Police say a 22-year-old and 20-year-old died in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley. Foley Police identified the two shot dead as Isaac Thompson, 22,and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley. "The...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for alleged rapist in the Cottage Hill Road area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Thursday. According to officers, a woman showed up at Spring Hill Medical Center around noon Thursday after she had been sexually assaulted. The assault occurred in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road, near […]
MOBILE, AL

