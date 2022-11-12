Kings knocks off defending state champion Winton Woods 23-16 in regional semifinals

The Knights avenged an earlier-season loss to the Warriors to advance to the regional final

MASON, Ohio – There won’t be a repeat football state champion in Division II this year, as Kings took down Winton Woods 23-16 Friday night at Atrium Stadium in a Region 8 regional semifinal.

The Knights started their attack early, taking the game’s opening drive 86 yards for a touchdown, as quarterback Will Kocher ran it in from 15 yards out.

“That was huge,” Kings head coach Alex Garvin said. “I think our kids really needed to believe and see it in the game that we were a good team. I think to go down the field and execute, I think that put a lot of pride in them.”

After a defensive stop, Kings (12-1) once again drove the field and this time settled for a field goal by Brady Wik to make it 10-0.

Winton Woods (12-1), responded with a touchdown drive of its own, finishing with a 1-yard score by running back Trey Cornist.

But the Knights didn’t back down.

Midway through the third quarter, Kocher hit wide receiver Jake Cameron for a 68-yard pass to set the Knight up inside the Winton Woods 10. Kocher again called his own number and scored on a 7-yard run to make it 17-7.

With Winton Woods concentrating on trying to stop wide receiver Michael Mussari, Cameron took advantage with five catches for 152 yards, with 144 yards on four catches in the first half.

“He is my boy, he has been my best friend since we were in grade school,” Kocher said. “We knew if they didn’t play Jake the way they were going to play Michael, they aren’t going to stay with us. He executed very well.”

After a defensive stop on the next possession, Kings got the ball at the Winton Woods 47 with just over two minutes to play in the half. The Knights got inside the Winton Woods 10 again before losing yards on third-and-goal and settled for a 35-yard field goal by Wik as time expired in the second quarter.

The second half didn’t see much scoring, but Winton Woods had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes.

After scoring on a 2-yard pass from Van George to Tra’Mar Harris with 3:39 left in the game, the Winton Woods defense held and got the ball back one more time for the offense.

But the Kings defense was up to the challenge and Jimmy Kelly knocked down a fourth down pass with just over one minute left to seal it.

Kocher finished the game with 267 yards passing and one interception and ran for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

“We have never had anyone like him,” Garvin said of his quarterback. “He is our energy on offense. He is willing it to happen. He trusts his guys and they trust him. We know when it is important, Will is going to make it happen.”

Cornist ran 19 times for 106 yards and a touchdown for Winton Woods, while George threw for 126 yards and a score.

This was a rematch of one of the best games in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference this season in which Winton Woods won 28-23. It was the only loss of the regular season for either team, and Winton Woods had won 21 games in a row heading into Friday night after winning the state title in Division II last season.

While the Knights came up short in the earlier meeting, it also gave them confidence they could play with Winton Woods.

“We told our guys all week we are a good team,” Garvin said. “We believe we are the better team but even if it is equal, we belong on this field.”

After two tough games against the Warriors this season, Kocher had nothing but respect for his ECC foes.

“I have so much respect for those guys over there,” Kocher said. ”They played their hearts out. They are so passionate about football, and I respect that.”

Kings will now play Anderson in the regional final next Friday night.