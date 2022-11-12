ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 3

Related
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 13. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky

The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KTLO

Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky

Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky man claims $2 million lottery prize from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. — While it wasn't the Powerball jackpot, a Kentucky man did win a $2 million prize from Saturday night's drawing. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, didn't match the Powerball number but did match the five white ball numbers on the winning ticket to win the game's second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Pet Friendly Adventures in Kentucky

Are you looking for some travel locations to enjoy with man and women's best friend? There are many places in Kentucky to venture to with your canine companion! Just look at all these options!. Horse Cave KOA. The KOA in Horse Cave Kentucky offers pet-friendly cabin rentals and camping sites...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Modern gun deer season opens Saturday

Modern gun deer season opens statewide tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th. The 16-day season closes on Sunday, November 27th. Russell County is in Zone 4 of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife’s deer hunting zones. In this zone, a hunter may harvest no more than two deer and only one can be antlerless.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy