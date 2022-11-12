Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 13. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid
If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
WTVQ
Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
whopam.com
Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky
The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
WHAS 11
'I never dreamed of anything like this': Kentucky veteran wins car in annual giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky veteran received the keys to a brand new ride Thursday morning. It was part of a giveaway event from Progressive and Enterprise. Campbellsville's David Wiest was one of 110 veterans who received a car through the 10th annual Keys to Progress. The program seeks...
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
Industry representatives to discuss ideas to alleviate Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians
The impact on farmers and our food system created by the shortage of large animal veterinarians in Kentucky and throughout the country will be the primary focus of an industry stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “This shortage is impacting the farmer and could impact...
WLWT 5
Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
WKYT 27
Ky. native missing in action during Vietnam War honored in home county
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On this date, 55 years ago, air force pilot Colonel Kelly Cook was reported missing in action during the Vietnam War. The Jessamine County native is just now being honored for his service to his country, in Kentucky. Colonel Kelly Cook served in World War...
KTLO
Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky
Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season
Here is a list of the snow totals that we have received from Saturday's snowfall. We would love to get your reports as well!
WLKY.com
Kentucky's Chris Stapleton wins CMA male artist of the year for 6th time
Christ Stapleton broke a country music record Wednesday night. The singer from Kentucky became the first six-time winner for male artist of the year at the Country Music Awards. Before this win, he was tied for five with Vince Gill, George Strait and Blake Shelton. It was a big night...
Fireball 'Brighter Than Full Moon' Blazes Across Kentucky Sky
NASA Meteor Watch said the fireball was "brighter than the full moon."
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
WLWT 5
Kentucky man claims $2 million lottery prize from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. — While it wasn't the Powerball jackpot, a Kentucky man did win a $2 million prize from Saturday night's drawing. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, didn't match the Powerball number but did match the five white ball numbers on the winning ticket to win the game's second prize of $1 million.
Pet Friendly Adventures in Kentucky
Are you looking for some travel locations to enjoy with man and women's best friend? There are many places in Kentucky to venture to with your canine companion! Just look at all these options!. Horse Cave KOA. The KOA in Horse Cave Kentucky offers pet-friendly cabin rentals and camping sites...
lakercountry.com
Modern gun deer season opens Saturday
Modern gun deer season opens statewide tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th. The 16-day season closes on Sunday, November 27th. Russell County is in Zone 4 of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife’s deer hunting zones. In this zone, a hunter may harvest no more than two deer and only one can be antlerless.
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
Comments / 3