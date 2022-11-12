ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City American Legion Unveils War Monument

For those who have served their country, they will never forget their time in the military. Their families also all know of the sacrifices they made. But for others, who may not always think about veterans or their sacrifices and service, a monument unveiled at American Legion Post 524 in Ocean City fittingly on Veteran’s Day, may give them a greater appreciation of those who have given so much for so many.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Community Volunteer Kathy Thompson Receives Golden Deeds Award

Family, gratitude and grace may be the perfect way to describe the Exchange Club’s 2022 Golden Deeds Award Dinner. Not only was the 56th annual Golden Deeds Award presented to Ocean City resident Kathy Thompson on Friday night, but it was also the 75th anniversary of the Exchange Club.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s South End to Benefit From Major Projects

Millions of dollars in road construction, flood mitigation and beach replenishment projects are some of the major improvements slated for the south end of town, Ocean City officials told local residents Saturday during a community meeting. Mayor Jay Gillian also said during a Fourth Ward meeting organized by Councilman Bob...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

AARP to Host Event on College Credits

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1062 will present a seminar on college credits at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Ocean City Free Public Library. The featured speaker will be Krista Fitzsimmons, director of Cape May County Atlantic Cape Community College and Community Outreach. Fitzsimmons will give a brief...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean Wind / Orsted to Hold Public Hearing on Nov. 14 at 6p.m.

Ocean Wind, LLC (Ocean Wind 1) will hold a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. The hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 3, but was canceled due to a coastal flood warning issued by the National Weather Service and concern for the safety of the public. The...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Stunning, legendary hotel named the most historic in NJ

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Warehouse proposal dropped from zoning board agenda

A group of about 200 residents packed the Gloucester Township municipal building for a regularly scheduled zoning board meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss proposed warehouses in Erial. The building was at capacity as residents lined the walls and a group of spectators had to listen from the hallway. Since...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
whereverfamily.com

Cape May, New Jersey’s, Winter Wonderland

Cape May, known for its dazzling Christmas displays, proves the perfect destination for family travel this holiday season. And America’s oldest seaside resort Congress Hall joins in on the festivities. Friday, Nov. 25, serves as the official kick-off to Congress Hall’s magical Winter Wonderland, which includes holiday decorations, a...
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. still has COVID-19. Why push testing into the background? | Editorial

Just when you thought controversies over COVID-19 vaccines were dying down comes a reality check:. A lawsuit just filed by an unvaccinated ex-worker at a Cape May County facility exposes ongoing policy battles. Kuan Bowleg, who was fired from his job at the Woodbine Developmental Center, contends the state terminated him unfairly for refusing to get the vaccine for religious reasons.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy