For those who have served their country, they will never forget their time in the military. Their families also all know of the sacrifices they made. But for others, who may not always think about veterans or their sacrifices and service, a monument unveiled at American Legion Post 524 in Ocean City fittingly on Veteran’s Day, may give them a greater appreciation of those who have given so much for so many.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO