Auburn, CA

Yardbarker

Florida routs South Carolina 38-6, becomes bowl eligible

Anthony Richardson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as host Florida became bowl-eligible in coach Billy Napier's first season with a 38-6 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Richardson went 11-for-23 passing for 112 yards and rushed for 96 yards for the Gators (6-4, 3-4...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

UCF smacks short-handed Florida State

Jayhlon Young scored 17 points and freshman Taylor Hendricks totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead host UCF to a dominant 68-54 win over Florida State on Friday night in Orlando, Fla. The Knights (1-1) bounced back from an opening night loss to UNC Asheville by beating the Seminoles...
ORLANDO, FL
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks fall at Florida

Florida scored the first 24 points and South Carolina never regrouped in a 38-6 decision Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. USC's lone score was a a fake punt that Kai Kroeger converted for a 48-yard touchdown pass to Dakereon Joyner. The Gamecocks managed just 44 yards on the ground...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

2025 4-star EDGE Zayden Walker visiting Florida

Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County four-star EDGE Zayden Walker is in Gainesville, Fla., today on a visit to Florida. On3 does not yet rank recruits during their sophomore seasons but does release a preseason Watch List of 100 recruits. Walker made the list, and received the highest grade distributed at 92.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Phillips leads Troy against Florida State after 20-point game

Troy Trojans (2-0) at Florida State Seminoles (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays the Florida State Seminoles after Nelson Phillips scored 20 points in Troy's 96-42 win over the Mississippi University for Women Owls. Florida State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 17-14 overall. The Seminoles averaged 16.8 points...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
SFGate

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs will open season against Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State

Arkansas versus Texas? What Razorbacks fan doesn’t want to go for that? The Diamond Hogs will kick off their 2023 baseball season against the Longhorns down at the College Baseball Showdown on February 17 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Arkansas will also play Texas Christian and Oklahoma State at the season-opening tournament. The Razorbacks played TCU and Texas in the same tournamnet in the 2021 season. OSU is replacing Texas Tech among that slate of three teams. All three of Arkansas’ opponents this year made the NCAA Tournament. Texas made it all the way to the College World Series, while the Diamond Hogs eliminated OSU in the Regional round. Friday’s game against Texas is at 7 p.m., as is Saturday’s against TCU. The finale on Sunday against the Cowboys is scheduled for a 2 p.m. first pitch. Tickets are not yet available. List SEC Power Rankings - Week 11: Should Jimbo Fisher be fired? Arkansas jumps
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

