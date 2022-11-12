St. Ignatius HC Chuck Kyle career ends in playoff loss against St. Ed's

The St. Igantius Wildcats have ended their season against the St. Edward Eagles in the third round of the OHSAA high school football playoffs, which also marks an end to head coach Chuck Kyle’s 50-year coaching career for the Wildcats.

During Kyle’s career, he racked up 31 playoff appearances, 11 state titles and three national championships.

To Kyle, the sport of football is more than just winning. It’s building relationships during the time spent that will outlast any record or final score.

“I tell kids all the time, ‘Fellas, 50 years from now, when you get together, raise one for me, because I’m not gonna be around,’” he said. “But please do that, but get together, alright? Get together. You guys are gonna be friends for the rest of your life.”

As for the game, the Eagles prevailed 28-7 over the Wildcats. An interception was thrown by Ignatius which was the nail in the coffin to secure the 3-score win for St. Ed’s.

The Eagles move onto the fourth round of playoffs where they will face No. 3 Mentor on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The location is yet to be determined.

The Wildcats end their season 8-4 at No. 5 and Ryan Franzinger will take over the head coach responsibilities next year.

