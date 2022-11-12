ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Democrat McGarvey wins Louisville-area congressional seat

By DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D92xR_0j830o4000

Morgan McGarvey won a prized congressional district in Kentucky’s largest city on Tuesday, keeping the Louisville-area 3rd District as the lone Democrat-held U.S. House seat in the Bluegrass State.

McGarvey, the minority leader of Democrats in the Kentucky Senate, beat back a challenge by Republican businessman Stuart Ray in the state’s most competitive congressional race in deeply red Kentucky.

McGarvey was endorsed by outgoing Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth, who held the Louisville district for eight terms and left the seat open with his announced retirement.

In a victory speech Tuesday night, McGarvey touted his ability to cross the aisle in the Republican-dominated state General Assembly. He said he would take that same attitude to Washington if the GOP takes control of the U.S. House next year.

“It wasn’t always easy," he told a Democratic crowd gathered at a downtown Louisville hotel. "But I had never accepted the notion that we can’t do something. If we’re willing to listen, if we are willing to work together, if we are willing to build consensus instead of finger pointing and name-calling or spreading misinformation, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

Ray, a businessman and former state Fish and Wildlife commissioner, had pledged to seek more economic development for Louisville and was critical of Democrats’ efforts to curb inflation.

Ray congratulated McGarvey and said he ran a fair race.

“We tried hard to communicate that the direction the country is on will lead to serious economic times and hurt the most impoverished parts of our city,” Ray said in a statement.

The 3rd District remained intact under the state GOP’s new redistricting plan and is far more diverse than other parts of Kentucky. It covers most of Kentucky’s Jefferson County, where white residents make up nearly two-thirds of the district’s population and Black residents account for about 20%, according to U.S. Census figures.

Ray narrowly won the GOP primary to face McGarvey and sought to capitalize on a national political climate favoring Republicans.

Democratic President Joe Biden won Louisville with about 59% of the vote in the 2020 presidential race.

McGarvey, a lawyer, campaigned in support of universal government healthcare, legalizing marijuana and expanding renewable energy to combat climate change. He also was critical of Ray’s support of an abortion ban in Kentucky and said the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was a “terrorist insurrection.”

Ray said he opposes gun control laws, supports charter schools and thought the border wall begun by former President Donald Trump should be completed.

Republican incumbents maintained their firm grip on the state’s five other congressional districts, easily winning new terms on Tuesday. U.S. Reps. James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers and Andy Barr all had built-in advantages over Democratic challengers in a state that has turned increasingly Republican in recent years. Rogers won a 22nd term and is the longest-serving member of Congress.

————

Follow AP’s coverage of the election s at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'

Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks. She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter. Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake condemned for claiming MLK would be ‘America first Republican’ today

Republican candidate Kari Lake accuses Democrats of election denial. Former reporter Kari Lake has wandered into another controversy as she runs for governor of Arizona. The Republican candidate is now facing heat online after her latest outrageous suggestion — that Dr Martin Luther King Jr would be a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

904K+
Followers
191K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy