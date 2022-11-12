Read full article on original website
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
Holiday family photos by Elizabeth Homan
With the Holidays quickly approaching, it's time to plan your Christmas family photos. We introduce you to local photographers in the area.
Over $22 million from Uvalde Together We Rise Fund to be dispersed Monday
UVALDE, Texas - Six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, funds are set to be distributed to help those still dealing with the pain of that fateful day back in May. The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund...
A family was quick to evacuate after a fire erupted at their Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A family was able to quickly evacuate their Northside home after a fire erupted overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cadbury Street at around 2:57 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles
SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
The Save a Leg, Save a Life Foundation
It's an event helping families with diabetes. Dr. Heather Aguirre and Dr. Desmond Bell join us with more on "Save a leg, Save a life." San Antonio community screening and educational event. Saturday, 8am – 4pm. La Trinidad United Methodist Church. FREE EVENT. (888) 772-5725.
H-E-B Christmas tree to arrive on Tuesday morning at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is just around the corner but after Tuesday, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas. The H-E-B Christmas Tree will arrive at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Travis Park. The tree is an annual gift to the City of San Antonio. H-E-B’s Texas Backyard team...
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
SAMMinistries’ annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, featuring one-of-a-kind arts
SAN ANTONIO - The 22nd annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser held by SAMMinistries raised money to combat homelessness. it's the first time since 2020 the fundraiser was held in person because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As you can see, there were one-of-a-kind works of art created by locals, along with a...
Local nonprofit, Footbridge Foundation, raises funds for vulnerable pets
SAN ANTONIO – A large group of people made it out to a local restaurant for some great drinks, all to help local pets!. Casa Hernán Cantina was the spot for the Inaugural Off-the-Leash event where supporters of the local non-profit Footbridge Foundation made botanas to raise funds for San Antonio’s most vulnerable cats and dogs.
Slick roads cause woman to lose control, crash motorcycle on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Slick roads were to blame for a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near North Loop 1604 East. Police said a woman on a motorcycle lost control and went over a metal guiderail. She fell...
NEISD bus routes are expected to be up to 75 minutes late
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple NEISD bus routes have been delayed up to 75 minutes due to drivers calling in sick. Aubrey Chancellor, from NEISD, released the following statement below regarding the issue:. “Yes, as you know, school districts have already been dealing with a shortageand today, we had several...
Search for missing man continues 7 years later, Help Us Find: Jordan Green
SAN ANTONIO -- 7 years later and there's still no sign of missing man Jordan Green. "All I want is to bring my child back home, " said Jennifer Green, Jordan's mom. Jordan was 23 years old when he went missing in November of 2015. Jennifer Green says everyday it’s like a little piece of me that disappears.
San Antonio College honors its 1,200 student veterans with special ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is always a momentous occasion at San Antonio College with its 1,200 students who have ties to the military. The college uses its state-of-the-art Victory Center - regarded as the best veterans center on any Texas campus - to honor former miiltary members on their special day.
Off-duty Von Ormy Police officer hit by alleged drunk driver outside Cowboys Dance Hall
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Von Ormy Police officer is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday outside Cowboys Dance Hall off Northeast Loop 410 near Interstate 35. Police said the accident started when a woman was asked to leave...
Mission Trail Baptist is connecting veterans with healthcare careers
SAN ANTONIO – Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is honoring Veterans Day Friday with a career fair. The hospital wants to connect veterans with careers in the Healthcare industry. The CEO hopes this will help veterans find a new path after serving our country. "At times, when veterans leave the...
REWARD: Suspect wanted after fatally shooting another man in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a man in the head following an argument. The incident happened on Dec. 14, 2021, on Cincinnati Avenue, towards the Northwest Side of town. Police say the victim of the shooting was huddled with a group...
Police say possible drive-by shooting left one man dead and another in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after police say they were shot in a possible drive-by shooting. Police were dispatched to 4819 Castle Guard Drive at around 11:36 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to police, they received several calls...
