Amherst, MA

amherstindy.org

Letter: Board Of Health Must Weigh In On PFAS Hazard In Synthetic Turf

The following letter was sent to Amherst Health Director Jennifer Brown and the Amherst Board of Health on November 10, 2022. We are writing to you and to the Board of Health (BOH) to request that you do due diligence on the directive you received from the Town Council on October 17, to evaluate the safety of synthetic turf, prior to the council’s vote to approve funding such an installation at Amherst Regional High School. My understanding is that the Board has postponed those investigations until BOH Chair Nancy Gilbert, who is currently out of the country, returns to Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

CSSJC Raises Concerns About Cameras In New Elementary School And Failure Of Town To Resolve July 5 Incident

Report on the Meeting of the Community Safety And Social Justice Committee (CSDSJC), November 9, 2022. Present: Allegra Clark (co-chair), Dee Shabazz (co-chair), Debora Ferreira, Pat Ononibaku, Philip Avila, Freke Ete. Staff: Earl Miller (Director of CRESS),, Pamela Nolan Young Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Jennifer Moyston ( Assistant...
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

ANALYTICS. (Note: The Indy was on vacation for the month of July). Numbers in parentheses indicate change from the previous week. Last 30 days: 33,431 (+1142) Last 30 Days: 16,630 (+356) Last Week: 3850 (-1426) TOP FIVE MOST-READ ARTICLES IN THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. (Editor’s note: we were unable to...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000

Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WWLP

Sewage leak into Connecticut River

The remnants from Nicole have brought significant rain to the area, and the Holyoke Water and Pollution Control Facility announced Friday evening the precipitation caused sewer overflow discharge from the sewage collection system into the Connecticut River.
HOLYOKE, MA
amherstindy.org

Amherst History Month-by-Month: Native Lands Connected By Water

“Grant that before I judge my neighbor I walk in [their] Moccasins for many moons. In one of the Valley’s hilltowns last weekend, I listened with many other people to Nipmuc author and storyteller Larry Spotted Crow Mann read his poetry. He is always inspiring. The program was a moment when I wondered how Amherst’s Native histories might be amplified as we are currently honoring National Native American Heritage Month. But that’s not the only reason these kinds of narratives need to be better known. There are over five million Native people in this country and 574 Native nations that have nation-to-nation relationships with the U.S. government.
AMHERST, MA
theberkshireedge.com

One of the most beautiful farm properties in the Berkshires

Amazing opportunity to own 244 acres of rolling hills, open fields and farmland surrounded by one of the most picturesque views in The Berkshires. The Green River Farm property is comprised of three parcels of land, the first of which abuts Mount Hope Farm with views of the Taconic Mountains. This 95-acre parcel is the heart of the property where you will find the farm store, cidery, greenhouses, dairy barn, horse stable, and 2-bedroom renovated farmhouse. Extending northwest, crossing Green River Road, lies the second parcel containing 86 acres with 300 blueberry bushes and a 16-acre apple orchard. The third parcel is located across Cold Spring Road (Rte. 7) and contains 65 acres; of which 26.7 of those acres is unrestricted APR land. Call today to schedule a private tour.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York

Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

