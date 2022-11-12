Read full article on original website
amherstindy.org
Letter: Board Of Health Must Weigh In On PFAS Hazard In Synthetic Turf
The following letter was sent to Amherst Health Director Jennifer Brown and the Amherst Board of Health on November 10, 2022. We are writing to you and to the Board of Health (BOH) to request that you do due diligence on the directive you received from the Town Council on October 17, to evaluate the safety of synthetic turf, prior to the council’s vote to approve funding such an installation at Amherst Regional High School. My understanding is that the Board has postponed those investigations until BOH Chair Nancy Gilbert, who is currently out of the country, returns to Amherst.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Minimize Financial Pain To Residents In Order To Maximize The Chance Of Success Of The School Building Project
How would you use the $23 million in savings (“reserves”) the town has built up? That is a question facing town leaders as they consider how to afford “four major capital projects” with ever-increasing costs. At a presentation on October 14, Town Finance Director Sean Mangano...
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
amherstindy.org
CSSJC Raises Concerns About Cameras In New Elementary School And Failure Of Town To Resolve July 5 Incident
Report on the Meeting of the Community Safety And Social Justice Committee (CSDSJC), November 9, 2022. Present: Allegra Clark (co-chair), Dee Shabazz (co-chair), Debora Ferreira, Pat Ononibaku, Philip Avila, Freke Ete. Staff: Earl Miller (Director of CRESS),, Pamela Nolan Young Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Jennifer Moyston ( Assistant...
amherstindy.org
What’s In This Issue?
ANALYTICS. (Note: The Indy was on vacation for the month of July). Numbers in parentheses indicate change from the previous week. Last 30 days: 33,431 (+1142) Last 30 Days: 16,630 (+356) Last Week: 3850 (-1426) TOP FIVE MOST-READ ARTICLES IN THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. (Editor’s note: we were unable to...
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Mass. real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Nov. 13, 2022
Aleksandr V. Radionov and Yekaterina K. Radionova to Roman Shtefan, 251 Meadow St., $680,000. Dan A. Major to Plaza LLC, 174 River Road, $140,000.
Sewage leak into Connecticut River
The remnants from Nicole have brought significant rain to the area, and the Holyoke Water and Pollution Control Facility announced Friday evening the precipitation caused sewer overflow discharge from the sewage collection system into the Connecticut River.
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center says it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are grieving what has...
Northampton Fire Department investigating Chesterfield Road house fire
The Northampton Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Chesterfield Road Friday afternoon.
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
Easthampton Councilor Owen Zaret accused of harassment by fellow councilors
Multiple Easthampton City Councilors have accused fellow Councilor Owen Zaret of bullying and harassment, behavior those councilors say has led to at least one resignation and potentially another. Zaret, first elected in 2017, dismisses the claims as “disagreements” among professionals. Former council member Lindsey Rothschild recently came forward...
amherstindy.org
Amherst History Month-by-Month: Native Lands Connected By Water
“Grant that before I judge my neighbor I walk in [their] Moccasins for many moons. In one of the Valley’s hilltowns last weekend, I listened with many other people to Nipmuc author and storyteller Larry Spotted Crow Mann read his poetry. He is always inspiring. The program was a moment when I wondered how Amherst’s Native histories might be amplified as we are currently honoring National Native American Heritage Month. But that’s not the only reason these kinds of narratives need to be better known. There are over five million Native people in this country and 574 Native nations that have nation-to-nation relationships with the U.S. government.
Wrong way vehicle detection system to begin testing throughout Massachusetts
MassDOT will begin testing wrong way vehicle detection systems on various highway exits throughout the state. The testing will be done on several major highways, including I-91 in Bernardston.
theberkshireedge.com
One of the most beautiful farm properties in the Berkshires
Amazing opportunity to own 244 acres of rolling hills, open fields and farmland surrounded by one of the most picturesque views in The Berkshires. The Green River Farm property is comprised of three parcels of land, the first of which abuts Mount Hope Farm with views of the Taconic Mountains. This 95-acre parcel is the heart of the property where you will find the farm store, cidery, greenhouses, dairy barn, horse stable, and 2-bedroom renovated farmhouse. Extending northwest, crossing Green River Road, lies the second parcel containing 86 acres with 300 blueberry bushes and a 16-acre apple orchard. The third parcel is located across Cold Spring Road (Rte. 7) and contains 65 acres; of which 26.7 of those acres is unrestricted APR land. Call today to schedule a private tour.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York
Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
Here’s which parts of Mass. are most likely to get snow on Wednesday
The snow will be concentrated west of Route 495. Alas, after weeks of unseasonably warm days, winter may finally be upon us (or at least normal fall temperatures). Following a stretch of cool temperatures early this week, the first snow event of the season could impact parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.
