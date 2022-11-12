ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Ludlam Becomes “Winter Village” on Thanksgiving Weekend

The corner of JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City will transform into a “Winter Village at The Ludlam” this Thanksgiving weekend as The Ludlam Hotel Bar & Grill hosts a new event with fun for the entire family. Kick off the holiday season in Sea...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle’s Old School is Coming Down – Soon

Sea Isle City’s former public school building remains shuttered and stark as it awaits the arrival of the wrecking ball. The city has received competitive bids from demolition companies seeking the job. It appears the contract will go to R.E. Pierson Construction Co. Inc. of Pilesgrove, N.J. R.E. Pierson...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s South End to Benefit From Major Projects

Millions of dollars in road construction, flood mitigation and beach replenishment projects are some of the major improvements slated for the south end of town, Ocean City officials told local residents Saturday during a community meeting. Mayor Jay Gillian also said during a Fourth Ward meeting organized by Councilman Bob...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Stunning, legendary hotel named the most historic in NJ

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Ocean Wind / Orsted to Hold Public Hearing on Nov. 14 at 6p.m.

Ocean Wind, LLC (Ocean Wind 1) will hold a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. The hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 3, but was canceled due to a coastal flood warning issued by the National Weather Service and concern for the safety of the public. The...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says

A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
whereverfamily.com

Cape May, New Jersey’s, Winter Wonderland

Cape May, known for its dazzling Christmas displays, proves the perfect destination for family travel this holiday season. And America’s oldest seaside resort Congress Hall joins in on the festivities. Friday, Nov. 25, serves as the official kick-off to Congress Hall’s magical Winter Wonderland, which includes holiday decorations, a...
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

