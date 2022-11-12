Read full article on original website
seaislenews.com
Ludlam Becomes “Winter Village” on Thanksgiving Weekend
The corner of JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City will transform into a “Winter Village at The Ludlam” this Thanksgiving weekend as The Ludlam Hotel Bar & Grill hosts a new event with fun for the entire family. Kick off the holiday season in Sea...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle’s Old School is Coming Down – Soon
Sea Isle City’s former public school building remains shuttered and stark as it awaits the arrival of the wrecking ball. The city has received competitive bids from demolition companies seeking the job. It appears the contract will go to R.E. Pierson Construction Co. Inc. of Pilesgrove, N.J. R.E. Pierson...
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s South End to Benefit From Major Projects
Millions of dollars in road construction, flood mitigation and beach replenishment projects are some of the major improvements slated for the south end of town, Ocean City officials told local residents Saturday during a community meeting. Mayor Jay Gillian also said during a Fourth Ward meeting organized by Councilman Bob...
Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Swedesboro, NJ, Has One of the Best New Breweries in America
South Jersey has become a great place to stop by a brewery and grab a local craft beer. Now, one South Jersey brewery is among the 10 best new breweries in America, and it’s not too far from Atlantic, Cape May, or Cumberland counties!. The study comes from the...
Stunning, legendary hotel named the most historic in NJ
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
seaislenews.com
Ocean Wind / Orsted to Hold Public Hearing on Nov. 14 at 6p.m.
Ocean Wind, LLC (Ocean Wind 1) will hold a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. The hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 3, but was canceled due to a coastal flood warning issued by the National Weather Service and concern for the safety of the public. The...
Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says
A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
whereverfamily.com
Cape May, New Jersey’s, Winter Wonderland
Cape May, known for its dazzling Christmas displays, proves the perfect destination for family travel this holiday season. And America’s oldest seaside resort Congress Hall joins in on the festivities. Friday, Nov. 25, serves as the official kick-off to Congress Hall’s magical Winter Wonderland, which includes holiday decorations, a...
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
At N.J.’s largest cranberry farm, blissful bogs are big business
There is no more beautiful, brilliant New Jersey color than the blazing crimson of a cranberry bog in the fall. Tens of thousands of berries bob in a 3 1/2 acre bog at Pine Island Cranberry Co., the state’s largest cranberry grower in the nation’s third-largest cranberry growing state.
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
