This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas
Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: What has gone wrong or right in 2022
After suffering its 2nd consecutive loss to fall to 5-5, Arkansas now must beat Ole Miss or longtime rival Missouri to reach a bowl game. That’s not exactly how it seemed the season would play out after the Hogs reached No. 10 in the AP poll not so long ago.
nwahomepage.com
2025 national Top 20 prospect Terrion Burgess attends Arkansas-Fordham game at BWA, talks about his experience
FAYETTEVILLE — Talented 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess was in attendance Friday night for No. 10 Arkansas’ home game against the Fordham Rams, marking his second appearance at a Razorbacks’ game in the past month. Burgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect)...
brproud.com
WATCH: Brian Kelly press conference after Arkansas victory
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers beat the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday morning. Head Coach Brian Kelly talks about the victory of this game and what’s to come in the future for the Tigers.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 11-13-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s segment of Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team sits down to recap the LSU game. Will Moclair and Kirk also get into high school football playoffs, potential upcoming commits, and so much more.
SB Nation
Arkansas-LSU is so cold the players are drinking broth on the sidelines
The frozen tundra is normally associated with the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field, but this week it can be transferred to Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville. At kickoff today, the high was 41 degrees, which is REALLY FREAKING COLD. Before you ask, yes I am a Southerner and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's win over Arkansas in the Battle for the Golden Boot
Brian Kelly could be coaching in an SEC Championship Game in his first season at LSU. Kelly’s Tigers stayed perfect against the SEC West, defeating Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday in Fayetteville. An Ole Miss loss to Alabama clinches the division title for the Tigers. Saturday’s win in the Battle...
Governors of Louisiana, Arkansas exchange friendly jabs on social media as Tigers vs. Razorbacks game begins
Hutchinson's tweet included a picture of the two governors side-by-side, each representing their team with shirts and gear featuring the Tigers' colors and the Razorbacks' colors.
LSU vs. Arkansas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Fresh off a statement win over Alabama, now Brian Kelly and LSU look to finish the season strong and clinch its position atop the SEC West as they take on Arkansas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide with a one-point win overtime last week and is now ...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
5newsonline.com
High school football scores & highlights | Playoff Week 1
ARKANSAS, USA — The first week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 11. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pulled pork is one of the most popular dishes around, and with good reason. Because it's a versatile type of food that you can have on a bun or over rice, just to name a few options. No doubt pulled pork sandwiches are the most popular option, though. It's a food item that's both family friendly and easy on the wallet.
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot in Northwest Arkansas
The trailer for a feature film shot in Northwest Arkansas has debuted online.
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
Free holiday meal baskets for NWA families
Blessing Baskets Food Distribution are boxes put together by Cross Church volunteers. Cross Church estimates they will give food away to 2,000 families who are food insecure for the Thanksgiving holiday.
kuaf.com
Real Construction Laborer Wages Decrease in the Fayetteville-Rogers-Springdale Area
Real construction laborers in the Fayetteville-Rogers-Springdale area lowered nearly 5% from 2019-2021, according to a report from Construction Coverage. Although Northwest Arkansas is expanding with housing divisions and new buildings, other factors impact construction laborer wages. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope...
