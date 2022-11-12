Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
CBS 58
DeJean's big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin 24-10
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10. The Hawkeyes moved into a tie for the Big Ten West lead with their third consecutive win. Iowa, ranked 129th nationally in total offense, had just 142 yards, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams.
big10central.com
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
Overtime: Jordan Davis Sparks Wisconsin's Win Over Stanford
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- In the first college basketball game played at a MLB-only stadium since 2015, Wisconsin (2-0) took the Brew City Battle 60-50 over Stanford (1-0) on Friday at American Family Field. In what felt like a NCAA Tournament atmosphere, the Badgers were able to grind out a win...
CBS 58
Germantown's Kamorea "KK" Arnold signs with UConn
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The pen has been put to paper. Germantown senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold has signed her National Letter of Intent with the basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut. She chose UConn over more than 30 offers from other schools. Arnold is the 6th ranked player on ESPN's...
marquettewire.org
Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team
Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/12)...Fun at The Domes, Putt Putt Tourney
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--A great place to hang out during the colder months is The Milwaukee Domes. There's a special event there Saturday morning focused on how plant life deals with the cold. And if hanging in the cold is your thing, there's a fun putt putt event happening in East Troy today. It's a tourney and a pub crawl as well.
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
CBS 58
MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers preview of their November issue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Lifestyle Magazine, a publication that aims to be the voice of "what it means to live well in the metro Milwaukee region," has released its November issue. Terry Schuster, the magazine's home and garden editor joined us on Monday, Nov. 14 to offer a full...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
Whoa, Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Ethan Keller!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Well-known Wisconsin artist Ethan Keller joined us in studio to perform on Ra- Sing & Me. Keller is an eclectic singer-songwriter, recording and touring artist from Milwaukee. Keller has been recording a big new album since 2019 and has two upcoming shows happening. Upcoming shows:
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin, listed for the first time in 68 years, sold for $300,000 over the asking price — take a look inside
Also known as the Keland house, the Wisconsin property was built in 1954 for the family behind the manufacturing company SC Johnson.
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
CBS 58
Ideas for indoor family fun as Milwaukee gets a kick of winter weather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Milwaukee gears up for the first measurable snow of the season, families across the area are beginning to adjust to making more plans for family activities indoors. Sara Hall of The Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie joined us on Monday, Nov. 14 to offer some...
Comments / 0