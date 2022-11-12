ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc15.com

Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

DeJean's big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin 24-10

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10. The Hawkeyes moved into a tie for the Big Ten West lead with their third consecutive win. Iowa, ranked 129th nationally in total offense, had just 142 yards, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS 58

Germantown's Kamorea "KK" Arnold signs with UConn

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The pen has been put to paper. Germantown senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold has signed her National Letter of Intent with the basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut. She chose UConn over more than 30 offers from other schools. Arnold is the 6th ranked player on ESPN's...
GERMANTOWN, WI
marquettewire.org

Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team

Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers preview of their November issue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Lifestyle Magazine, a publication that aims to be the voice of "what it means to live well in the metro Milwaukee region," has released its November issue. Terry Schuster, the magazine's home and garden editor joined us on Monday, Nov. 14 to offer a full...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode

“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Ethan Keller!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Well-known Wisconsin artist Ethan Keller joined us in studio to perform on Ra- Sing & Me. Keller is an eclectic singer-songwriter, recording and touring artist from Milwaukee. Keller has been recording a big new album since 2019 and has two upcoming shows happening. Upcoming shows:
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI

