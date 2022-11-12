Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Kansas State Loses Starting Quarterback For West Virginia Game
Morgantown, West Virginia – Adrian Martinez, Kansas State’s starting quarterback, suffered a leg injury and will miss 4-6 weeks. Martinez, a 5th year senior, has 1,261 yards passing, 6 touchdowns and only 1 interception while completing 64% of his passes this season. In addition, Martinez has rushed for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State heads west to face Cal
Optimism is high after Kansas State opened the season with a thorough beating of UTRGV on Monday. Sure, the Vaqueros are not all that good, but it feels like it’s been forever since the Wildcats came out and just trounced a team. Plus it was just plain fun. Good times.
UPDATE: 🎥 Manhattan Eagles win State Championship game
UPDATE: Manhattan Eagles win, final score 38-8. UPDATE: As of 2:55 pm, the Manhattan Eagles lead 30-0 against the Cornerstone Saints. Here are a couple video highlights from the game submitted to Little Apple Post by a fan. Video highlight of pass from Ethan Goff to Grant Amerin. In the...
K-State inks highly regarded three-man 2023 signing class
MANHATTAN – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the signing of three highly-touted high school seniors – Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (Chicago, Ill./Kenwood Academy), Robert “R.J.” Jones (Denton, Texas/Wasatch Academy [Utah]) and Macaleab “Buddy” Rich (East St. Louis, Mo./East Saint Louis [Ill.]) – to National Letters of Intent during the Fall National Signing Period on Friday afternoon (November 11).
republic-online.com
Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State
MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
WIBW
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril
One piece of advice for the Kansas GOP springs to mind after this year’s elections: Don’t underestimate women. Be it Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the women who ran the campaign to preserve abortion rights, or Kansas voters who turned out to cast their ballots, women defined our state’s balance of power […] The post Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
Kansas man, Colorado woman die in car crash
A Kansas man and a Colorado woman died in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12.
🎥: US Army Blackhawk Helicopter lands at Amanda Arnold Elementary School
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
ksal.com
Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford F 150 pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I 70. A 2013 Honda Civic passenger car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane. Both vehicles collided head on.
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
$99M investment brings ‘Hire’ education to Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Technical College wants to expand its footprint in Northeast Kansas and it plans to do so by raising $99 million. The Tech school hopes to raise $69 million for expansion, then raise an additional $30 million for renovations. On Friday, Nov. 11 the school hosted a groundbreaking for an […]
Traffic diverted after hit-and-run crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic is being diverted after a crash at the intersection of SW Huntoon and Gage Boulevard. First responders are redirecting traffic after a crash Saturday afternoon. The hit-and-run was called in at about 2:30 p.m. The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to a watch commander […]
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MACK DYLAN HALL, 21, Fort Riley, Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation; Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; Threat of force/violence; Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption; Bond $20,000.
Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
