Bears Signing Jerry Tillery Would Fit With Ryan Poles' Early Rebuild Plan
Bears signing Tillery would fit with Poles' early rebuild plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles has been consistent early in his tenure as the Bears' general manager. He has stuck to his long-term vision while searching high and low for young talent that either needs a second chance or could be a diamond in the rough.
Raleigh News & Observer
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
NBC Sports
Five 49ers to watch as Deebo rejoins potent offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers showed signs of putting it all together in Week 8 despite not having all their top players together. Now, after a bye week and some players returning to action, the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers
Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
Giants DC Wink Martindale discusses tough loss of Xavier McKinney
The New York Giants suffered a tough loss during their bye week as safety Xavier McKinney was placed on injured reserve with a hand injury. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale discussed at length the impact that this would have on his defensive scheme. Giants DC Wink Martindale discusses the tough loss...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Inactives
SANTA CLARA – The Chargers final injury report ruled out WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). They also have OLB Chris Rumph (knee) listed as doubtful, and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) and OL Brenden Jaimes (shoulder) considered questionable. The 49ers had three...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders QB Derek Carr Emotional, Frustrated After Week 10 Loss
Pain, frustration and disappointment were shown in the eyes of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when he addressed the media following his team's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As pleasant is the feeling of hard work paying off, it hurts just as much when it doesn't.
Raleigh News & Observer
Darius Slay Talks About Playing Wide Receiver
PHILADELPHIA - If the Eagles didn’t have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as their 1-2 punch in the passing game, well, maybe it would be worth a shot to see what Darius Slay and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson could do on the offensive side of the ball. Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL...
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos Make Final Decision on OLB Baron Browning at Titans
It's uncommon to see an NFL team emerge from its bye week less healthy than when it began, but it's been that kind of a season for the Denver Broncos. The bye is supposed to be about resting, recovering, and healing. But not for the Broncos, apparently, who not only...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Bottled Up Justin Fields to Finish the Deal
Justin Fields had blood coming from the back of his right ear and a couple of stitches closed it up. His legs hurt afterward from all the running he did and, no doubt, some of the shots he took in the process. He kept coming, but in the end his...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers roster moves made by Rhule and Fitterer are starting to pay off under Wilks
The Carolina Panthers are 3-7 after 10 games. They don’t have a long-term answer at quarterback, and they’re only in contention for the NFC South crown because the division features four lousy teams. But there are silver linings to be had as the Panthers try to turn things...
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans and Stale Offense Trail Giants at Halftime
Different week, same story for the Houston Texans and their offense. Halfway through their matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the Houston Texans trail 7-3, thanks in large part to their continued ineptitude on the offense side of the ball. The problems began and still...
Raleigh News & Observer
Do Buccaneers Have Loyal Fans, Even After Winning Super Bowl in 2020?
There's an opinion around most major sports that winning will drive growth in the fan base, and if it's true then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have a pretty good one. After all, the team did just win a Super Bowl in the 2020 NFL season and were prime contenders until injuries and the most unfortunate jumping jacks we've ever seen derailed their efforts one year ago.
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Seahawks Intercept Bucs on Busted Tom Brady Trick Play
The Seattle Seahawks needed any spark of momentum they could get in the second half of Sunday's international game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany. Down 14-3, the Seahawks had gotten next to nothing on offense while not being able to make consistent stops on defense. But they...
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Move Out Brandin Cooks as Captain, Laremy Tunsil ‘Honored’
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Houston Texans veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil is embracing being an offensive team captain as the replacement for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. One of the most gifted and expensive blockers in the NFL as a two-time Pro Bowl selection who's arguably manufacturing an All-Pro caliber season, operates with an understated leadership style steeped in respect and empathy. When Tunsil has something important to say, he'll impart his knowledge and advice to teammates. He embraces mentoring, remembering how older teammates Branden Albert and Mike Pouncey counseled him when he was a rookie for the Miami Dolphins.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Is Active in Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five healthy scratches during Sunday's road test against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, which means starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins is set to play. Jenkins was listed as questionable entering Sunday after entering the concussion protocol following Week 9. He was limited throughout the...
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ Visits with Bills GM: Von Miller Arranges Signing Call
Odell Beckham Jr. has every reason to take his time, weigh his offers and evaluated the true-contention level of his suitors. Meanwhile, those suitors - which include the Super Bowl LVI-hopeful Buffalo Bills - have every reason to begin their push. And according to Bills standout and Beckham "brother'' Von Miller, that push has already started.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears and Lions In-Game Blog: Pregame
Byron Pringle's return meant N'Keal Harry being inactive. Harry for three games active: 5 targets, 4 catches, 44 yards. With Teven Jenkins out due to a hip injury, it will be interesting to see if the Bears turn to Michael Schofield or if it's time for Alex Leatherwood. Most likely Schofield.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17: 5 Observations on Christian Kirk, Trevor Lawrence and More
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't surp[rise anyone by losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, but their 27-17 road defeat did come in several peculiar ways. For example, if someone said on Friday the Jaguars would be +3 in turnovers and...
