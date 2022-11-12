EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Houston Texans veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil is embracing being an offensive team captain as the replacement for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. One of the most gifted and expensive blockers in the NFL as a two-time Pro Bowl selection who's arguably manufacturing an All-Pro caliber season, operates with an understated leadership style steeped in respect and empathy. When Tunsil has something important to say, he'll impart his knowledge and advice to teammates. He embraces mentoring, remembering how older teammates Branden Albert and Mike Pouncey counseled him when he was a rookie for the Miami Dolphins.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO