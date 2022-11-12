Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
New Tag Team Match Set For This Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced on their website that Matt Riddle and Elias will team up to take on this Monday’s Raw to take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Previously announced for Monday’s episode is Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, and The Miz to address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
stillrealtous.com
Match Stopped After AEW Star Suffers Injury
The stars of AEW are always keeping busy and over the weekend Abadon competed for Staten Island, NY’s Warriors of Wrestling promotion. However, Abadon unfortunately suffered an injury during the match. PWInsider.com reports that Abadon’s match had to be stopped after she went for a hurricanrana on Joey Ace...
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
411mania.com
Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books SmackDown Women’s Title Match For Survivor Series WarGames
Triple H became WWE’s Chief Content Officer and immediately introduced drastic changes to the overall product and presentation. The Game renamed the annual Survivor Series premium live event to Survivor Series WarGames. The premium live event will feature two WarGames matches, a concept Triple H had already successfully experimented...
411mania.com
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Usos React to Setting New WWE Record Today
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are officially the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history. As of today, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for 484 days, and counting. They have officially passed The New Day’s reign of 483 days, which began at SummerSlam on August 23, 2015 when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4 Way over Los Matadores, The Lucha Dragons and the former champions, The Prime Time Players. Those titles eventually became the RAW Tag Team Titles in September 2016, and The New Day dropped the titles to Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli) and Sheamus at Roadblock on December 18, 2016.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
