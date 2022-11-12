Read full article on original website
Could Phoenix Suns Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in Exchange for Grayson Allen?
The Phoenix Suns have some interest in trading Jae Crowder in exchange for Grayson Allen.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
ESPN
Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
NBA Power Rankings: Magic Moving Up After Win Streak?
The Orlando Magic, winners of two straight games, look to make a leap in this week's NBA power rankings.
Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
Injury Report: Tre Mann, Darius Bazley Out for Thunder Meeting Against Boston
Oklahoma City will begin its three-game road trip missing two key bench pieces.
Yardbarker
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
'Falls on Me': Knicks' RJ Barrett Benched as Thunder Rolls at MSG
RJ Barrett was given the worst kind of Sunday rest in the New York Knicks' latest loss.
Yardbarker
Suns Stunned in Road Loss to Magic
The Phoenix Suns were without the talents of Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet on Friday night. The Orlando Magic weren't looking for any excuses, though. They were missing the likes of Paulo Banchero on their side of the court. With both squads facing injury troubles, it was Orlando...
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Suns PG Chris Paul Out vs. Magic
Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul will yet again miss action with right heel soreness.
Magic Rise to Occasion, Beat Suns' Cold Shooting
The Orlando Magic won consecutive games for the first time this season, taking care of the Phoenix Suns at home.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
ESPN
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
Yardbarker
76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
Game day preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Bucks begin their home stand with a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
