ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

No. 10 Arkansas swarms Fordham, forces 30 turnovers in rout

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wO0TX_0j82wAmG00

Ricky Council IV scored 15 points and No. 10 Arkansas forced 30 turnovers in a 74-48 victory over Fordham on Friday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

Jordan Walsh added 12 points and Anthony Black had 10 for the Razorbacks (2-0), who finished with 13 steals in their second lopsided win.

Darius Quisenberry and Elijah Gray scored 10 points each to lead the Rams (1-1) as they were the only two of 11 Fordham players who reached double figures.

Both teams struggled with their shooting, especially from beyond the arc. Fordham made 4 of 17 3-pointers (23.5 percent) and Arkansas made 2 of 16 (12.5 percent).

Khalid Moore started the second-half scoring with a three-point play that pulled the Rams within 32-24.

The Razorbacks scored the next six points before Fordham crept within 11 points on a 3-pointer by Quisenberry.

Arkansas scored the next eight points before Moore responded with a layup.

The Razorbacks increased the lead to 21 on a basket by Jalen Graham and they led by as many as 26 points, the last time at the end.

The defenses dictated the early going as the score was tied at 7 more than six minutes into the game.

The Razorbacks started having success getting the ball inside as Walsh, Makhi Mitchell and Council scored on consecutive layups.

Moore made a layup to end a scoring drought of more than eight minutes for Fordham, leaving Arkansas with a 13-9 lead midway through the half.

The Razorbacks increased the lead to 18-9 on a 3-pointer by Black and the margin grew to 30-11 on a layup by Mitchell.

Kyle Rose made a 3-pointer to end a more than five-minute field-goal drought for the Rams.

Abdou Tsimbia added a dunk and Antrell Charlton’s jumper with two seconds remaining trimmed Arkansas’ lead to 32-21 at halftime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy