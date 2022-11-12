Players, Parents Denounce Duncanville ISD's Decision to Opt Out of Boys Basketball Postseason UIL Play

Read full article on original website
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Duncanville HS boys basketball team opts out of this season's playoffs
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville High School will not be playing in this season's playoffs – the district's superintendent announced on Friday. It comes just weeks after the UIL stripped the boys basketball team of last year's state championship and put it on probation because of an ineligible player. Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title"We're one of the best teams in the country, if not the best," Duncanville High School varsity captain Jackson Prince said. "We put in all the hard work."Prince says the team doesn't understand why the district would opt out of post...
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Reassigns Athletic Officials After UIL Punishments
Just over a week after the Duncanville boys and girls basketball programs were hit with stiff penalties by the UIL, the school district’s superintendent has reassigned multiple athletics officials. Superintendent Marc Smith has reassigned athletic director Dwight Weaver, boys head coach David Peavy, and girls head coach LaJeanna Howard,...
WFAA
North Texas female kicker makes school history during playoff football game
MANSFIELD, Texas — History was made Friday night on the gridiron in North Texas. Mansfield Timberview entered the playoffs undefeated with a 10-0 record, boasting an explosive offense that averaged 61 points per game. The history came, however, from its right-footed kicker who only scores one point at a time.
Look: Red Oak stuns Denton Ryan in Texas 5A football playoffs
The Red Oak Hawks had nothing to lose. After erasing a 21-point deficit on Friday night to force overtime against Denton Ryan, the Hawks went for the win. Jaylon Robinson completed the game-winning two-point conversion to Brayden Robinson in the first overtime to give Red Oak a stunning ...
Dallas, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Dallas. The Covenant Christian - Colleyville football team will have a game with Dallas Christian School on November 11, 2022, 17:15:00. The Summit High School football team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The unbeaten Eagles overwhelmed O.D. Wyatt in the bi-district round on Friday night, blanking the Chaparrals. Landon Farris scored on an 8-yard run to get things going for the Eagles, and John Gailey hit Will Hodson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 Argyle less than four minutes into the game.
LISD bands fare well at UIL state marching competition
Three Lewisville ISD high school bands finished in the top 10 this week at the UIL state marching band competition at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The competition comes directly after the Bands of America Super Regionals and is the culmination of months of practice for band students that started in the hot Texas sun in July. As in years past, three LISD marching bands advanced to the finals amongst a field of the most competitive bands in the state.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
saturdaytradition.com
Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay
Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11
Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
dallasexaminer.com
Modern-day redlining in Dallas
Historically, the city of Dallas has been divided with economic opportunities mostly available to communities north of I-30. It has been this way since in 1937 when the city’s governing body designated certain areas in South Dallas as red zones and unsafe for investment, thus creating the term “redlining.”
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
TODAY.com
Ex-college basketball player and wife identified as pair killed in a murder-suicide inside the Dallas medical examiner’s office
The man who killed his estranged wife, a Dallas medical examiner, inside her office before turning the gun on himself, was identified as a former college basketball player, authorities said Friday. James “Jed” Frost, who played at the University of Missouri in the early 1990s, fatally shot his wife, Dr....
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
dmagazine.com
A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas
Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
