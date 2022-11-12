Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Overwhelmed by the fruit-laden vineyards attracting a large number of visitors in Ninh Binh
Recently on social networks appeared a very strange image of a vineyard in Ninh Giang commune, Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh with bunches of ripe grapes hanging on the branches. Many people still think that growing grapes is only suitable for the sunny, dry land that is the advantage to grow vines. But few people think that right in Ninh Binh city, there is a garden of nearly hectares, lush green vines, and ripe fruit for beautiful pictures, many tourists come to take pictures and admire the beautiful scenery.
The oldest doll in the world is from ancient Egypt and has a thick shock of hair and a wooden body
Paddle doll with beaded hairCredit: Rogers Fund, 1915; Public Domain Image. In the history of dolls, wooden paddle dolls from ancient Egypt are said to be the oldest type of doll in the world.
Holiday DIY: How to make a custom advent calendar
Advent calendars are full of small gifts to countdown to Christmas. Here’s how to make an advent calendar that your loved one will enjoy this year.
vinlove.net
Soak in the Han River, and stir the sand to catch the specialty “advance king”
When the tide is low, people along the Han River in Da Nang City stir sand and use a racket to catch phi. Immersed in the water for many hours continuously, hunters can earn several hundred thousand to cover their lives.
The 4 best duvet covers to keep you cozy or cool in 2022
Use a duvet cover to protect your comforter and add style to your bed. The best duvet covers in 2022 are from Crane & Canopy, Casper, and more.
vinlove.net
Digging ditches in the garden to grow water lily crops to make vegetables, farmers live well
The model of digging ditches and intercropping water lilies in the orchard of Mr. Nguyen Van Chinh’s household in Tan Thanh hamlet, Bung Tau town, Phung Hiep district, Hau Giang province has brought high income. The model of digging ditches in the garden to grow water lilies to sell...
vinlove.net
Going to 3 cafes to take advantage of the Christmas photo shoot, waiting for the day to come to take pictures, you have to wait
Christmas is always an opportunity to take commemorative photos because the subject is quite cozy, close, and romantic. Christmas is always welcomed very early, decorated, and prepared for shopping from November. Near the end of the day, it is an opportunity to gather with family, meet friends, and organize parties with colleagues. .. but before this time, people are still busy shopping for clothes, looking for “genuine” workers to produce beautiful Christmas pictures.
vinlove.net
No less than the old town, Ha Dong converges a variety of quality dishes that are “affordable”
In Ha Dong, there are enough from wholesale markets to popular dining areas and luxurious cafes, comparable to Hanoi’s old quarter. Since Hanoi’s first elevated railway was officially put into operation, Ha Dong has been mentioned more and more. However, most people still can’t imagine what this area has, but if they have lived here, the frequency of food devotees going to the old town will decrease over time.
vinlove.net
How is the 50-year-old Sweet Soup shop associated with generations of people in the capital now?
Over the years, although only selling traditional dishes, this Sweet Soup shop still attracts a lot of customers. In Hanoi, if you want to find an old Sweet Soup shop, “familiar” with many people in the capital, in addition to names like Ba Thin tea, and Muoi Sau tea, many people will immediately think of 4 Seasons Sweet Soup shop located in Hanoi. at the beginning of Hang Can street.
vinlove.net
Kenh Ga Floating Village – a picture of a beautiful and peaceful river that few people know in Ninh Binh
A picture of Ninh Binh river village appears under the beautiful scenery in Kenh Ga floating village. Kenh Ga floating village is a small riverside fishing village in Gia Thinh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh. Surrounded by majestic limestone mountains with a vast river at the foot, the idyllic and wild scenery of Kenh Ga floating village is not known to many people, but once you visit, it is definitely difficult to forget.
The Mystery of the Ancient Maya City That Looks Like a Crocodile
The city—known as Nixtun-Ch'ich'—dates back more than 2,500 years.
vinlove.net
Selected, oversized “flying shrimp” market in the suburbs
Located in the suburbs, of Nghi Kim commune, Vinh city, Nghe An is a semi-agricultural commune with a market specializing in selling “flying shrimp” specialties. At this time, at the intersection area, hamlet 11, Nghi Kim commune, Vinh city, Nghe An, there is a market specializing in trading green locusts, known locally as “flying shrimp”.
vinlove.net
The autumn scene is causing a fever in Ho Chi Minh City, everywhere is full of romantic yellow leaves like in Korean movies
Although it has passed November, the autumn yellow leaf roads throughout the city are still being sought by many people to save this beautiful moment. During the past 2 weeks, the sesame buds on many roads in Ho Chi Minh City are entering the period of changing leaves. The dark yellow canopies of trees alternately fall in the wind, unknowingly making the surrounding scenery more poetic and romantic. In previous years, many people did not notice this transition, so they did not discover that the city also has beautiful “autumn scenery” as beautiful as the capital Hanoi or Korea when the trees change leaves.
vinlove.net
Planting a plant that neutralizes the soil “dogs eat rocks, chickens eat gravel”, the results are like… winning the lottery
From the barren land, farmers in Nho Quan, and Ninh Binh grow Custard apple green areas of land “dogs eat rocks, chickens eat gravel”. The harvest, the price, the profit of hundreds of millions of dong per crop, the people are as happy as winning the lottery. Phu...
vinlove.net
Go to the ancient rock field of Nam Dan Ha Giang to admire the writings of prehistoric people
Nam Dan ancient rock beach in Ha Giang is not only a tourist destination but also has important religious significance for the Dao people in Xin Man district. Therefore, if you come here to travel, remember once to come here to visit and learn. Where is Nam Dan’s ancient rock...
vinlove.net
The boy “makes money” thanks to the dollar tree planted on difficult land
Mr. Le Van Thin started his business from scratch in a difficult area in Kon Thup commune, Mang Yang district, Gia Lai. After many failed attempts, he found a special tree with an income of tens of millions of VND per month. In 2010, Mr. Le Van Thin (34 years...
vinlove.net
Crystal-eyed catfish- A culinary masterpiece of the Serepok River in the Central Highlands
The mysterious and wild Serepok line is bestowed by nature for the crystal-eyed catfish, associated with many legendary stories and many famous delicacies. Crystal-eyed catfish to the catfish family and especially likes rivers with lots of waves, fast-flowing water and many rapids. In particular, red-tailed scads often live in the Serepok River, which flows through Krong No and Cu Jut districts, Dak Nong province. Red-tailed lentils are processed into many delicious dishes such as braised, hot pot, grilled, fried, steamed, fried with garlic or cooked with porridge. Especially, every dish is delicious because the fish meat is fatty, has a sweet taste and is very nutritious.
vinlove.net
10 rustic dishes for people coming to the West for the first time
Ba Khia mixed with garlic and chili, grilled snakehead fish, a fried mouse with fish sauce… are rustic dishes, often present in the meals of Westerners. Ba Khia mixed with garlic and chili : Ba Khia bought blanched in boiling water and then washed, removed apricots and bibs, then split in half, also removed, mixed with lemon juice, sugar, garlic and chili, and left for about 30 minutes. evenly absorb the seasoning. When finished, the dish can be put in a box, covered with a tight lid, placed in the refrigerator, and eaten the next day. Mixed three slices served with hot or cold rice are suitable.
vinlove.net
Turn chopsticks, and cardboard… into a miniature house on stilts, sell one, and earn hundreds of dollars
Taking advantage of cardboard, chopsticks, ice cream sticks… Mr. Nguyen Van Cuong (39 years old, living in Luong Phi commune, Tri Ton district, An Giang) built a house on stilts in the Southern style, each model he sells. earn hundreds of dollars. As a canteen operator in Tri Ton...
vinlove.net
Chrysanthemum season by the Red River
HANOI – More than 14,000 square meters of white daisies bloomed into a carpet of purple flowers by the Red River, attracting many people to take pictures at the weekend. Every year, from the beginning of November to the end of December, the empty land on the Red River, crossing Thach Cau Street (Long Bien, Hanoi) blooms with purple cypress daisies.
Comments / 0