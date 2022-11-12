Although it has passed November, the autumn yellow leaf roads throughout the city are still being sought by many people to save this beautiful moment. During the past 2 weeks, the sesame buds on many roads in Ho Chi Minh City are entering the period of changing leaves. The dark yellow canopies of trees alternately fall in the wind, unknowingly making the surrounding scenery more poetic and romantic. In previous years, many people did not notice this transition, so they did not discover that the city also has beautiful “autumn scenery” as beautiful as the capital Hanoi or Korea when the trees change leaves.

20 HOURS AGO