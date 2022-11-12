Read full article on original website
Is Hattiesburg below sea level?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
WDAM-TV
Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
mgccc.edu
MGCCC receives $12 million in Restore Act Funds to provide no-cost and low-cost training
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College received two grants totaling $12.1 million through the RESTORE Act projects Governor Tate Reeves announced this week. The two grants are for Workforce Training – Meeting the Needs of the Supply Chain and for a Health Professions Center for Excellence through the Health Professions (HEALP) for our Community program.
WDAM-TV
Comegys and Friends preparing for annual turkey giveaway
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Comegys and Friends Of The Community are once again having a turkey giveaway for Beat 5 in Jones County. Every year, the organization has been able to give away dozens of turkeys to families in need to have a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day. This...
WDAM-TV
Toy drive set for Dec. 10 at Sigler Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Two Hattiesburg businesses are blending efforts during another holiday season. staging the sixth annual “Giving While Living” toy drive. Haircreations by Shelia and Peanuts Moving currently are accepting donations of toys at 1605 Adeline Street in Hattiesburg, and will be doing so for about the next four weeks.
WDAM-TV
MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing Jones County man who was last seen in Hattiesburg. Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on November 9. He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and hat. Piner...
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
WDAM-TV
‘Creators Showcase’ put small businesses on front burner Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg salon hosted its inaugural ‘Creator Showcase’ Saturday in Midtown, ready to show off it’s best work. Small business owners from Jackson to Mobile, Ala., got the opportunity to put their best foot forward and show what they can offer to their respective communities. Items ranged from door signs to earrings and each creator got lots of well-deserved attention from locals, despite the rainy weather.
WDAM-TV
Bout’s Routes holds toy drive for kids in need
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas inching closer - a Laurel group of motorcycle enthusiasts is holding a toy drive to help kids in need. After being inspired by friends, Bout’s Routes held its annual event in Laurel Sunday, hoping to help kids in need. “It’s for kids...
WDAM-TV
Columbia saluted its veterans Friday
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the state Friday, cities celebrated the contributions of its veterans, and it was much the same in Marion County. The City of Columbia hosted its annual Veterans Day program with representatives from each military branch in attendance. The event included musical performances, guest speakers and...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: There is a Freeze Warning in place until 9am Sunday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold air will continue to dominate the area as we head into next week. Sunday morning until 9am there is a Freeze Warning in place. Be sure to cover or bring in any plants or pets that you have outdoors. Give yourself a free extra minutes if you are headed out early morning. The very cold temperatures can cause your tire pressure to drop. Check your dashboards for the low tire pressure light you may need to add air to your tires.
WDAM-TV
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg ‘Holiday Open House’ to be held this weekend
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Holiday season is here and the Hub City is gearing up for its shoppers. Stores in downtown Hattiesburg will be participating in the Holiday Open House event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering specials promotions, discounts and entertainment for the day. Photos with Santa Claus...
WDAM-TV
Zoo may seem bare as temperatures drop
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo may seem like it is missing some animals over the next few days. With temperatures dropping, various animals are having to be housed inside, keeping them warm and protecting their health. “Primates have to have indoor access if it’s 45 degrees or below,”...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Freezing temps this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We get behind a cold front this weekend, and you’ll notice the chill! Highs for both Saturday & Sunday will not make it out of the 50s, and those nights will be freezing (literally). Saturday night into Sunday morning, freeze alerts are in effect as temps are expected to drop into the upper 20s - low 30s across the WTOK area. Similar conditions are expected for Sunday night into Monday morning. So, make sure to remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.
WDAM-TV
Grace’s Home Of Heroes begins annual food drive for veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grace’s Home of Heroes is a non-profit organization that strives top help local veterans and their families. For the months of November and December, it is teaming up with local businesses and organizations such as Petro Nissan, Twin Forks Rising, Habitat for Humanity, The African American Military History Museum and more to collect and donate food to Camp Shelby’s food pantry.
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 12
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty Pine Belt area teams entered Friday night with hopes of making a run to the state championships at “The Rock.” Just nine remain standing. Here’s a look at all the high school football playoff scores from week 12:. Oak Grove (28) Biloxi...
WDAM-TV
City of Purvis hosts 3rd annual ‘Street Festival’
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - After being cancelled in 2021, “The Street Festival” returned to Purvis Saturday. Booths, vendors and food trucks filled in along Main Street, offering visitors a variety of fun. Along with the vendors, the festival included a car-and-bike show, live music and special appearances from...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Youth Roundtable focuses on family loss, careers
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro City Auditorium hosted an anti-violence event just for young people Saturday. A first-ever youth roundtable gave young students a chance to interact with a panel of community leaders. Speakers talked about how to deal with the loss of a loved one and career choices...
WDAM-TV
Columbia state champion track & field hurdler Katie Gates signs scholarship
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Katie Gates came to Columbia from California in the 8th grade. She didn’t know a soul in Marion County but quickly found her track & field family with the Wildcats. Gates is a three-time state champion in the 100 meter hurdles and on Friday cemented...
