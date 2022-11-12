Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Rampage Results (11/11) - All-Atlantic Title Match, World Title Eliminator Tournament Matches, Nyla Rose Holds Open Challenge
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on November 11, 2022!. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Factory's Lee Johnson. Cassidy looks to seek revenge on Johnson after Johnson betrayed his ally, Danhausen, during a match he had with QT Marshall on "Dark: Elevation" a couple of weeks ago. Will a new champion be crowned tonight?
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero
The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
Jim Cornette has a hot take on Jeff Jarrett’s role in AEW
Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW. On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.
AEW Full Gear Preview: Regal Turning on Moxley, the Elite Return, and more (Tag Talk #22)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) preview this weekend's AEW Full Gear PPV. They discuss the potential dissolution of the Blackpool Combat Club, the return of the Elite, and more!
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12): Kevin Owens In Action, New Day Teams With Braun
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Full results (courtesy of Noah Walvren) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due...
The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
DaParty (Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole) To Reunite On 11/20
On November 20, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli will reunite for a live stream. Though many games were teased for them to play (LEAGUE OF LEGENDS?!?!?!), we all know what they're going to play. The stream will begin at 10 p.m. Bonehead plays will be made.
The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Signing With AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite, but there was at least contact with WWE. Shortly after the trio left IMPACT Wrestling, there were reports that Matt Taven had interest from WWE. We're told by WWE sources that there were actually conversations with all three members of the Kingdom, including Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, however, no firm offer was in place to bring them in, and it was more of a feeling out process between the two sides. WWE sources had indicated to us that a formal offer wasn't made.
WWE Crown Jewel Producers And Backstage News
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL: Petey Williams. - Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss. - Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes and Shane Helms. Crown Jewel Notes:. - We've asked about Naomi and...
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
Last Knockout Standing Bout For IMPACT Knockouts Title Added To IMPACT Over Drive
One Knockout won't be standing. IMPACT Wrestling announced that Jordynne Grace will defend her IMPACT Knockouts Championship against Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockout Standing at IMPACT Over Drive on Friday, November 18. Grace successfully retained the Knockouts Championship against Masha at IMPACT Bound For Glory, giving Masha her first...
A Nixed NXT Black And Gold Pitch From 2019 Emerges
If you want 2019 NXT scoops, tonight's the night for you. Fightful has learned of some original plans that were intended before Karrion Kross came aboard -- the first time around in NXT. Scarlett is now with real life husband Karrion Kross on screen after both were brought back following...
Viewership Information For Young Rock And NJPW On AXS, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 12, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.331 million viewers on 111/11, down from last week's 1.795 million viewers. The 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demo stayed. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Friday, November 3...
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her Status
Thunder Rosa remains on the mend. In a new Instagram video, Thunder Rosa is in Mexico, where she's being honored on the Tijuana Walk of Fame and carrying the AEW Women's Championship. During the video, she addressed her current status. "Shoutout to the whole AEW Women's Division, you guys are...
