ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBCT B-93

2022 iHeartRadio Holiday Special: Alicia Keys, Dan + Shay & More To Perform

By Taylor Fields
WBCT B-93
WBCT B-93
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bdm5m_0j82svgD00
Photo: Getty Images

With the holiday season quickly approaching, there's no better way to celebrate than jingle bell rocking out to all of your festive favorites with some of the biggest superstars during iHeartRadio's Holiday Special.

This two-hour special event will feature Alicia Keys , Backstreet Boys , Dan + Shay , John Legend and Meghan Trainor as they sing all of the best holiday classics, and it's all hosted by Mario Lopez.

Fans can tune in to the 2022 iHeartRadio Holiday Special on Wednesday, November 23rd at 7pm local time via iHeartRadio's AC and Classic Hits station, as well as on the iHeartRadio App on the Today's Mix station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWlKf_0j82svgD00

To officially kick off the most wonderful time of the year, iHeartRadio stations nationwide are converting in key markets to all Christmas music through Christmas Day. This season, iHeartRadio’s annual station flip to Christmas music kicks off today, November 11th at 5pm local time, with more than 80 stations across the country broadcasting the season’s festive music from today’s biggest artists as well as holiday classics from Bing Crosby , Dean Martin , Frank Sinatra and more around-the-clock.

Listeners can hear even more holiday cheer anywhere they are across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices with the iHeartRadio app with iHeartRadio Original stations like “ iHeartChristmas ,” playing all the holiday favorites; “ North Pole Radio ,” hosted by Santa Claus and featuring a message line where kids can leave Christmas wishes for the big man himself; “ iHeartChristmas Classics ,” the place to hear all the timeless holiday classics; or for listeners who like to jam out, they can check out iHeartChristmas R&B , iHeartChristmas Country , iHeartChristmas Rock and more. iHeartRadio has a holiday station for every musical taste and listeners can check them out on the dedicated iHeartRadio Holiday page .

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
ETOnline.com

CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Wide Open Country

Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert

An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency

It’s been nearly nine years since Garth Brooks ended his last Las Vegas residency. Monday morning (Nov. 14), the country superstar announced his return to Sin City, detailing a 2023 stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

New Musical ‘Shucked’ Headed To Broadway This Spring With Songs By Nashville Hitmakers Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen announced today that Shucked, a new original musical comedy with a book by Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and music by Nashville’s hit songwriting team Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally will open on Broadway this spring. Shucked will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 for a Tuesday, April 4 opening night. The musical comedy will star John Behlmann (Tootsie), Kevin Cahoon (The Who’s Tommy), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Caroline Innerbichler (Frozen North American Tour), Ashley D. Kelley (Bella: An American Tall Tale), and Alex Newell (Once On This Island). Additional...
WBCT B-93

WBCT B-93

Grand Rapids, MI
760
Followers
585
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo Country

 https://b93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy