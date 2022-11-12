ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
nationalinterest.org

Taiwan Warns That Chinese Invasion Is ‘Genuine Threat’

As the People’s Liberation Army has continued its buildup and modernization efforts, Taiwan and its Western partners have increasingly viewed an invasion of the island nation as a distinct and looming possibility. President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan claimed on Monday that there was a “genuine threat” the island could...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD

Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
BBC

The US wants to play in China's backyard

Nowhere has Xi Jinping's assertive foreign policy had a greater impact than in South East Asia, China's strategic backyard. But as Beijing's power has grown, so has Washington's unease - and now after years of see-sawing, the US is trying engage with the region again. When he attends the annual...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

US allies must shut down Chinese police stations

Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden objected to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping, as the leaders of the two superpowers aimed to "manage" differences between their nations as they compete for global influence.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

China promises change but sticks to severe 'zero COVID' plan

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders promised Thursday to improve quarantine and other anti-virus policies after public frustration boiled over into protests but said they will stick to a severe “zero COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes and disrupted the economy. President Xi Jinping’s government is enforcing some of the world’s most extreme anti-virus restrictions despite rising costs while other countries ease travel and other curbs. The government has given no indication when it might ease controls that have shut down Shanghai and other major cities for weeks at a time to find and isolate every infected person. The ruling Communist Party’s seven-member Standing Committee said it will “unswervingly adhere” to “zero COVID” but promised to make it less disruptive. It said 20 changes including in quarantine, testing and treatment were approved but gave no details. The party promised to release “stranded people” who have been in quarantine or blocked for weeks from leaving cities where there are cases. “We will protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development,” the party leaders said in a statement.

