Going On A ‘New Girl’ Bear Hunt

Photo: Getty Images

Whenever a TV show gets popular, it's not long before the dedicated fans watching at home start picking up on little details in each episode.

Sometimes they are deliberate, like how the word friend is in every episode of Friends , and sometimes they are an accident, like the episode where all The Office cast members wore blue .

The stars of New Girl , however, are skeptical as to whether their fans are onto something, or if they are just reaching for straws. Since former cast members Hannah Simone , Zooey Deschanel , and Lamorne Morris have started their own rewatch podcast, they decided to keep their eyes out for the legendary bears in each episode.

The task eventually fell on Simone, who is the only host on Welcome to Our Show who still believes the theory. To prove it, she hosted a special episode where she listed every bear, or bear adjacent thing, that she spotted during her rewatch of season one. If she got stumped, she reached into the show’s mail bag and grabbed a listener email to help her out.

“Thank you for making me feel not so alone,” said Simone. “Come on now ya'll, you can’t just now say this is just a coincidence. That is a bear in every episode, someway somehow.”

During the podcast’s coverage of the season one finale, showrunner Elizabeth Merriweather came on as a guest where she was questioned about the theory. Simone put her former boss on the spot and asked her to confirm whether this was intentional, or if everyone was just on a wild bear chase.

“Look, it’s never a fool’s errand to look for a bear in every episode of the show,” Merriweather said between laughs. “It definitely wasn’t intentional. I do think bears are very funny and it is a very funny word.”

She added that she believes she subconsciously put a lot of bears in the show. She thought it was a funny theme and stuck with it.

To hear the full list of bears seen or sort of mentioned in the first season of New Girl , check out “ Where's The Bear Season 1 Recap .” Welcome to Our Show has finished its rewatch of the show’s first season and will return for season two in 2023. Subscribe on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts to get notified when a new episode drops.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here . There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones , Elvis Duran , Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.