solarpowerworldonline.com
Electriq Power to merge with publicly traded acquisition company TLGA
Small-scale energy storage provider Electriq Power will merge with TLG Acquisition One, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction in 2023, the combined company will operate under the name Electriq Power Holdings and will be led by existing Electriq management with Mike Lawrie joining the board as Chairman.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.
There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
energyintel.com
Newbuild: NuScale Faces Drop in Subscriptions, Rising Costs
NuScale’s downsized small modular reactor (SMR) project is facing higher costs, while offtake commitments stand at only 25% of the project's planned output. With one prospective subscriber abandoning the NuScale SMR in favor of a less developed advanced reactor project, existing subscribers are looking toward the next off-ramp, either to exit their deals or negotiate more favorable terms.
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
freightwaves.com
Hwy Haul raises $10M to build produce book to keep reefer drivers busy
Digital freight platform Hwy Haul has announced the raising of $10 million in additional funding to continue growing its solution focused on bringing reliability and efficiency to shipping produce across North America. The company’s new funding is led by Eileses Capital with participation from True Blue Partners, BluePointe Ventures and...
US News and World Report
FedEx's Freight Unit to Furlough Workers
(Reuters) -FedEx Corp's freight division is furloughing employees in some U.S. markets as current business conditions are hurting its volumes, the package-delivery company said on Monday. The move comes barely a week after the Memphis, Tennessee-based company warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the United States as the pandemic-driven e-commerce...
Kroger, Albertsons to merge amid soaring food costs
As food costs are up more than 12% from 2021, two of America’s largest grocery store chains, Kroger and Albertsons, are preparing to merge in a deal worth roughly $25 billion. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Sarah Miller from the American Economic Liberties Project which publicly opposes the planned merger as some lawmakers claim it would increase consumer costs. Nov. 11, 2022.
aiexpress.io
Control 2 currently in concept stage, initial development budget amounts to €50 million
Treatment has introduced it’s working with 505 Video games on the sequel to its 2019 launch, Management, and it has a relatively giant funds. The studio has signed an settlement with writer 505 Video games to co-develop and co-publish Management 2, previously referred to as Codename Heron. Introduced in...
itsecuritywire.com
Laika Raises USD 50 Million for Its Compliance Platform
Laika, a provider of compliance solutions, disclosed this week that it had raised USD 50 million in a Series C funding round, bringing the total amount invested in the business to USD 98 million. Fin Capital served as the lead investor in the new funding round, with participation from other...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
salestechstar.com
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region. WISeKey, a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced the appointment of Renae Rae as Director of Sales in North America, effective immediately. Ms. Rae will actively contribute to the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and she will be responsible for Sales Channel Distributors and Sales Representatives.
energyintel.com
Opec-Plus May Discuss Baseline Adjustments
Opec-plus may discuss adjustments to members' oil production baselines in early December as many of them struggle to meet their agreed quotas, delegates told Energy Intelligence on Friday. For many months now, Opec-plus members including Russia, Nigeria and Angola have been falling short of their production targets, with the result...
wonkhe.com
Finding higher education in the national accounts
With cuts in the air, it’s time to get across how much money DfE actually receives and spends – and where. The Estimates system remains the nominal means by which the House of Commons scrutinises and approves departmental spending plans. It is obscure, complex, and little understood – I’d point to the always superb House of Commons Library who provide a very readable briefing on the process, which ends with the little-noticed passage of a Supply and Appropriation Bill.
aiexpress.io
Privy Raises $48M in Series C Funding
Privy, a Jakarta, Indonesia-based digital belief supplier, raised $48M in Sequence C funding. The spherical was led by KKR with participation from present buyers MDI Ventures, GGV Capital, Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi, and Singtel Innov8. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its place as a digital...
The Real Brokerage Inc. Names Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer
TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced Andrew Kazeniac has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. As COO, Kazeniac will be responsible for driving operational efficiencies and continuing to enhance the level of service provided to Real agents through its technology platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005390/en/ The Real Brokerage Inc. Names Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNET
Stop Looking at Unemployment Figures. They Tell Us Nothing About the Job Market
Is the US job market as "healthy" as the headlines say? Not if you're looking at real lives. For months, we've been hearing how the US economy isn't in an official recession because of the strong labor market and low unemployment. In the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday, October's unemployment rate ticked up only slightly to 3.7%.
monitordaily.com
United Rentals Enters Agreement to Acquire Ahern Rentals for $2B
United Rentals entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of the family-owned Ahern Rentals, founded in 1953, for roughly $2 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2022, subject to customary conditions. The board of directors of United Rentals unanimously approved the transaction. For the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2022, Ahern Rentals generated $310 million of adjusted EBITDA on $887 million of total revenue.
waste360.com
Solid Waste Experiences Historic Drop in 2021 Illness and Injury Rates
Waste and recycling industry illness and injury rates experienced a historic drop in 2021, according to new data from the 2021 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII). The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the annual report that offers data on private industry nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in the...
